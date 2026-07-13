Trump pokes fun at Lindsey Graham, discloses Senator's ‘one bad moment’ in bizarre rambling
President Trump reflected on Senator Lindsey Graham's legacy, noting his retraction of criticism after the January 6 incident.
President Donald Trump commented on what he referred to as Senator Lindsey Graham's (R-SC) "one unfortunate moment" – specifically criticizing the "January 6th incident" – during a call to Fox & Friends on Monday, where he reflected on the late senator's legacy, noting that Graham had called him "40 minutes later" to retract his statement.
Graham passed away on Saturday following a trip to Ukraine, with initial reports indicating an "aortic dissection" caused by heart disease.
In his conversation with Fox News, the president characterized Graham, who transitioned from being an adversary to a close ally, as a "workaholic" and a "great guy," reminiscing about their shared golf outings and humorously commenting on the late senator's average skills on the golf course.
Also Read: Lindsey Graham death probe: Was there foul play? Here's why ‘unwell’ Senator rejected calls to see doctor before demise
Trump speaks out about Lindsey Graham's ‘one bad moment’
After Trump veered into an extended discussion about voter fraud and the necessity of his Save America Act, which he claimed Graham endorsed, he recalled how the senator had publicly criticized him following the January 6 Capitol riots in 2021, when he declared to Congress, "enough is enough."
"He had one bad moment, that was the January 6 thing when he stood up, 'Alright, now I've had it, that's it, I can't do it anymore.' And then he called me 40 minutes later and said, 'Did I really say that? I can't believe it!' and he took it back," the president said.
“So I give him 99 instead of 100, a lot of people are 100, but he had that one little moment,” he continued.
"It was sort of funny, when he goes- did you see it, by the way?" the POTUS said. "He goes, 'Now I've had it.' He was just, it was too much for him. He said, 'This is it, I've had it!"
"I had nothing to do with that, by the way, just so you understand, and people got terribly destroyed because of that, they did absolutely nothing wrong, I was very proud to give everybody a pardon," he said.
Trump ridicules Lindsey Graham
Turning back to Graham, Trump added, "But Lindsey goes up and he goes, 'Now I've had it, that's it' – that was his only bad moment. He said, I wish I never said it about 45 minutes later, he called he said, 'I made a big mistake, what do I do?'"
"So I give him a 99.9 instead of 100, you know? That's one of those things," Trump concluded.
Lindsey Graham death
In 2002, the politician from South Carolina was elected to the Senate and became one of the most significant figures in Washington regarding foreign policy, frequently advocating for US military involvement abroad.
A representative for Graham stated that the death certificate would remain pending until the completion of "all the toxicological and microscopic testing."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More