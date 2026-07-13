Meloni, Trump, Netanyahu: Full list of 13 leaders on Iran's 'revenge list'

An Iranian newspaper known for its hardline and provocative stance has published an infographic naming 13 foreign leaders it claims should be targeted in retaliation for the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The 'revenge list' features 13 political and military leaders from the US, Israel and Europe, including Meloni and Trump.

The infographic, shared online by Hamshahri, a newspaper published by authorities in Tehran, appeared shortly after Iran's new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei vowed revenge for his father's death in US-Israeli strikes on February 28, the first day of the ongoing Middle East war.

"Vengeance is the will of our nation and must inevitably be carried out," Mojtaba Khamenei said in his first public message since his father's funeral.

"These criminals, whose names appear on a list, will take to their graves the wish of a peaceful death in their beds."

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While Mojtaba Khamenei referred to a list of individuals, he did not publicly name anyone. There has also been no indication that the list published by Hamshahri has been officially endorsed by the Iranian government.

The infographic, however, features photographs of 13 political and military leaders from the US, Israel and Europe.

Full list of the 13 leaders on Iran's 'revenge list' The names featured in the Hamshahri infographic are:

Donald Trump, President of the United States

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel

Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy

Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Emmanuel Macron, President of France

Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of Germany

Israel Katz, Israel's Defence Minister

Gideon Sa'ar, Israel's Foreign Minister

Eyal Zamir, Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)

Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State

Pete Hegseth, US Secretary of Defense

General Michael "Erik" Kurilla Brad Cooper, Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), as identified in the infographic

Mike Huckabee, US Ambassador to Israel Why are European leaders on the list? Along with senior US and Israeli officials, the infographic includes the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Italy.

During the war, Iran repeatedly accused European governments of failing to condemn the US-Israeli strikes on its territory. Tehran also alleged that some European countries were complicit by allowing US military aircraft to use their airspace during military operations.

What is happening in the US-Iran war? The publication of the list comes as fighting between Iran and the United States has intensified around the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The latest escalation began after an Iranian attack on a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz left the vessel ablaze and forced its crew to abandon ship. In response, the US launched multiple waves of strikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure, including air defence systems, radar installations, missile and drone facilities, ammunition depots and Revolutionary Guard assets.

Iran retaliated by launching attacks towards Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Oman, countries that host US military facilities or lie close to the conflict zone. Missile sirens were reported in Bahrain, home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, while Iranian state media acknowledged fresh explosions in several parts of the country.

A key flashpoint remains control of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest energy corridors. Iran has insisted it should control shipping through the waterway, while the US military has vowed to ensure freedom of navigation for commercial vessels.