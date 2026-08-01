Apple Pay outage: Why are users 'unable to connect to wallet services'?
According to Downdetector, outage reports began around 5 p.m. Friday.
Apple Pay is down for thousands of users across the US, with many reporting they are unable to connect to wallet services.
Downdetector reports
According to Downdetector, outage reports began around 5 p.m. Friday. Users have reported issues with Apple Cash transfers, including difficulties sending payments to others.
Some users said they encountered two error messages: “Unable to connect to wallet services” and “User cannot receive payments sent with Apple Cash at this time.”
Apple has not yet issued a statement on the reported outage.
One user complained, "Sent Apple cash, money deducted from my account however receiver never recd it."
Another added, "Can finally get past the pinwheel to send, then it times out after I do the face scan to send. Error message saying it's not available. Must be a thing, I did all the sign outs, toggle the apple pay/cash, all of it. Still not working."
A third person reported, "Someone sent me money but it’s not showing up in my Apple Wallet."
Another wrote, "Can’t transfer funds to anybody says unavailable."
Social media reports
Many users also took to X (formerly Twitter) to report issues with Apple Pay.
A user wrote, "Apple Pay is down and I need y’all to get that fixed expeditiously! On a Friday is crazy."
Another reported, "I got money on my apple pay & ts keep declining in the store. & when i try to transfer it, it says unable to connect."
A third user wrote, "Why is Apple Pay down rn???? fix it pleaseeeeeeeee."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More