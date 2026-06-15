Oliver Tree’s ‘two ugliest guys on the internet’ photo with KSI resurfaces after singer’s death at 32

The photo was posted by Oliver Tree on X ahead of the release of Voices , a collaboration between the two artists that came out on January 27, 2023. Along with the picture, Tree jokingly referred to himself and KSI as “the two ugliest guys on the internet” while promoting the song.

A photo shared by Oliver Tree in January 2023 has resurfaced after news of his death shocked fans around the world. On January 21, 2023, Oliver Tree posted a picture of himself standing beside KSI and jokingly called them “the two ugliest guys on the internet.” The post was used to announce their upcoming song Voices , which arrived six days later. The image has gained fresh attention after KSI paid an emotional tribute to his friend following reports of Oliver Tree’s death at age 32.

Because Oliver Tree and KSI were already known for their unusual sense of humor, the post fit perfectly with their personalities. The photo became one of the most talked-about promotional moments for Voices, giving fans an early look at the chemistry that would later make their collaboration stand out. Looking back now, the image serves as a reminder of the friendship they shared both on and off screen.

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Voices was a pop-focused song centered on heartbreak and inner struggles after a breakup. The track also came with a music video directed by Oliver Tree. During promotion, Tree jokingly described it as the “worst music video of all time.” The video featured exaggerated hairstyles, computer-generated tears, comedy scenes, and appearances from creators including Chunkz.