Zohran Mamdani faces backlash after reports of free luxury suite access at Brazil vs Morocco World Cup match

The mayor’s office defended his attendance. Mamdani spokesperson Dora Pekec told the New York Post that he would attend select matches in his official role as mayor because New York City is one of the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to the New York Post, Mamdani did not pay for his ticket to the Brazil-Morocco game and may attend other World Cup matches during the tournament. Tickets for the match were among the most expensive of the opening weekend, with some resale listings reaching around $1,600 on game day.

Zohran Mamdani’s trip to a FIFA World Cup match at MetLife Stadium has sparked criticism after reports said he attended from a luxury suite without paying for his ticket. The New York City mayor was at Brazil’s Group C opener against Morocco on Saturday alongside New York Governor Kathy Hochul. While many fans spent thousands of dollars to watch the match, reports that Mamdani received complimentary access led to backlash on social media.

Mamdani spokesperson Dora Pekec told the New York Post that Mamdani has a contractual obligation with the New York and New Jersey 2026 World Cup Host Committee to attend certain matches. Reports added that Mamdani’s wife, Rama Duwaji, attended the match as well but paid for her own ticket.

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Social media users question free World Cup access and revisit New York Knicks ticket debate After news of the free ticket spread, many social media users criticized the mayor. Several posts questioned why he accepted complimentary access when regular fans faced high ticket prices. Others pointed to his political identity as a Democratic Socialist and argued that the premium seats could have gone to members of the public.

The discussion came only days after Mamdani addressed questions about attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs. Speaking to reporters in Central Park earlier in the week, he said he paid nearly $1,000 for his seat at Madison Square Garden.

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Mamdani said he bought the ticket directly from the organization and planned to stand throughout the game. Even so, some critics questioned the price after tickets in similar areas of the arena were listed for much higher amounts on resale websites.

The mayor has regularly been seen at Knicks games over the years, often sitting in upper-level sections at Madison Square Garden. However, his appearance at the World Cup match has now become the latest topic of debate among New Yorkers.