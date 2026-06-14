Teen out of coma, responding after brutal attack near MSG watch party; mother shares hopeful update

The fight happened near Madison Square Garden earlier this week as large crowds celebrated the New York Knicks’ dramatic comeback victory in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. According to the New York Police Department, a group approached the 17-year-old and an argument started. During the confrontation, one person punched and kicked the teenager. Police said the injuries were so serious that he suffered a seizure and slipped into a coma.

A 17-year-old boy who was left in a coma after a violent fight near Madison Square Garden is showing signs of improvement, according to his mother. The teenager was seriously hurt after an argument following the New York Knicks’ NBA Finals Game 4 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Police said he was punched and kicked during the incident. He later suffered a seizure and fell into a coma. While he remains in critical condition, his family says he is now stable and responding to treatment.

The New York Post reported that the argument began after comments were exchanged about the San Antonio Spurs and the Knicks. The situation quickly turned physical, leading to the attack. There has been a positive update since then. Speaking to the New York Post, the teen’s mother said her son is improving. “He’s pulling through. He is responding,” she told the newspaper.

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She also said doctors expected to remove him from a ventilator and hoped he could soon be moved out of the intensive care unit.

New York Police Department continues investigation as family awaits recovery The teenager is no longer in a coma, but he remains in critical yet stable condition as doctors continue monitoring his recovery. The New York Police Department is still investigating the attack and searching for the person believed to have assaulted him. Authorities have not announced any arrests directly connected to the teen’s injuries.

The incident came during a week of heavy celebrations and large crowds around Madison Square Garden as Knicks fans gathered to watch the NBA Finals. Police reported several disturbances in the area following the Game 4 victory.

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For the teenager’s family, however, the focus remains on his health. His mother’s latest update has provided hope after several days of uncertainty. Doctors are continuing treatment, and his family is waiting for the next stage of his recovery as he slowly improves in the hospital.