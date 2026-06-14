What is Madison Square Garden’s capacity? Knicks watch party details, tickets and seating explained

Madison Square Garden became one of New York City’s busiest spots on June 13, 2026, as Knicks fans, FIFA World Cup supporters, and concertgoers filled the area around Penn Station. Large crowds gathered around Madison Square Garden and Penn Station as Knicks fans followed Game 5 of the NBA Finals and Brazil and Morocco supporters made their way to MetLife Stadium for a FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match. The crowd also led to a strong NYPD presence around the Garden and nearby transit hubs. Madison Square Garden’s capacity (Oliya Scootercaster/X)

Madison Square Garden capacity, tickets and Knicks watch party seating explained Madison Square Garden can hold about 19,800 fans for basketball games, although the number changes depending on the event setup. The New York Knicks were not playing inside the arena on June 13 because Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs was taking place in San Antonio. However, the Garden area remained packed with fans hoping to watch the Knicks try to clinch the NBA title.

Demand for watch party tickets was high across the city. The Knicks’ main Game 5 watch party at Radio City Music Hall sold out quickly after $10 tickets were released. According to the New York Post, some resale listings later climbed above $1,400. The team also organized additional fan events near Madison Square Garden, with seating and admission depending on the venue.

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The crowds grew even larger because thousands of people were also heading to 5 Seconds of Summer’s concert at Madison Square Garden. As fans arrived throughout the evening, police officers were stationed around the area to help manage pedestrian traffic and keep entrances clear.