Who is James Harden's girlfriend? Meet Paije Speights, the fashion designer and mother of his son

James Harden is one of the biggest names in basketball, but fans have also become curious about the woman who has been by his side in recent years. James Harden and fashion designer Paije Speights have kept much of their relationship private, but a few public moments have given fans a closer look at their life together. From her fashion career to their growing family, here is what to know about James Harden’s girlfriend, Paije Speights. James Harden’s girlfriend Paije Speights (Paije Speights/Instagram)

James Harden and Paije Speights went public in 2024 Paije Speights grew up in Inkster, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, according to Detroit Metro Times. While she had already built a name for herself in fashion, many basketball fans first learned about her relationship with James Harden in June 2024.

The couple appeared together at former NBA player Rajon Rondo’s wedding in Italy. A video from the celebration quickly caught attention online. In the clip, Paije Speights picked up the wedding bouquet after it landed near her. As she celebrated the moment, cameras turned toward James Harden, who stood beside her with a calm expression. People later highlighted the moment, and it became one of the first major public glimpses of the couple together.

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James Harden and Paije Speights are raising a family James Harden and Paije Speights later shared another important part of their lives through Netflix’s Starting 5. The series, which premiered in 2025, showed that the couple were expecting a baby boy.

The show included scenes from Paije Speights’ baby shower and preparations before the birth. Since welcoming their son, the couple have chosen to keep him largely out of the public eye and have not shared his face on social media.

Both also have children from previous relationships. James Harden has a son named Jace, while Paije Speights has a son named Prynce Almario Chalmers.

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Paije Speights built a career in fashion before James Harden Long before her relationship became public, Paije Speights was working in the fashion industry. In 2021, she competed on HBO Max’s fashion competition series The Hype and finished third.

She later launched her clothing brand, Front Paije, and opened a store in Michigan in 2023. Her courtside appearances also seem to catch attention, during NBA games, where fans often clock her outfits and those luxury accessories. Still, her work in fashion stays a huge piece of her public identity, alongside her relationship with James Harden.