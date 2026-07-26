'No hero' to 'Just a trailer': How faces of the CJP movement reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

CJP founding president Abhijeet Dipke shared a video showing him receiving the news over a phone call, likely because internet services were still disrupted around the Jantar Mantar protest site. Moments later, those on stage erupted in celebration, dancing and playing patriotic songs, including Jai Ho. Dipke captioned the video: "Democracy wins."

As chants echoed through the protest site, the key faces behind the movement called the resignation a victory for democracy, while making it clear that their fight for accountability and reforms was far from over.

Within minutes of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation , the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announced on X that it was withdrawing its nationwide agitation with immediate effect. At Jantar Mantar, where the movement had camped for weeks, the news was met with cheers, patriotic songs and emotional celebrations as protesters marked what they described as a hard-earned victory.

Addressing supporters, he said the resignation had disproved claims that ministers never stepped down under the present government.

"What did they used to say? That no one resigns under this government. We want to say: The world does bend—you just need someone who can make it bend. (jhukti hai duniya, jhukane wala hona chahiye.)"

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Dipke, however, urged supporters not to turn the moment into a personality cult.

"I want to say something very important. Don't make me a hero because Dharmendra Pradhan resigned today. Don't make this mistake. Don't make me a hero because of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The country has been ruined because of making one person a hero," he said from the Jantar Mantar stage.

Saurav Das: 'This is just a trailer' Calling the resignation only the beginning, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the movement would now expand its focus to issues affecting young people across the country.

"This is just a trailer. The picture is still to come. The youth of the country have awakened. The youth of the country will solve all the problems in this country. As a party, as a movement, this is obviously not ending. Now we will go across the country, listen to the youth, bring the best policies for them, and continue to demand accountability from everyone. This is just the beginning. There is much more to be done," he told reporters shortly after the announcement.