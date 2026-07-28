'CJP leadership with me': Mohammad Junaid clarifies amid rumours of rift, ‘Cockroach’ party reiterates ‘respect’

Mohammad Junaid, a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) volunteer who was a prominent face of the protest at Jantar Mantar, has quashed speculation of differences with the Abhijeet Dipke-led outfit. In a video released on Monday, Junaid urged supporters not to pay heed to “fake rumours” and said that the CJP leadership was with him. Mohammad Junaid provided free food and drinking water to protesters in Delhi. (Instagram/@muhammadjunaid462)

Separately, the CJP also said that Junaid was being given all legal assistance and had also briefly joined a get-together of volunteers after the protest ended. Junaid is a Ghaziabad resident who provided free food and drinking water to protesters in Delhi.

“We urge everyone to stop spreading misinformation and hate. Whatever action took place at his residence was addressed promptly in the first instance,” CJP spokesperson and legal point of contact Ratna Singh said in a tweet.

Her remarks came days after Junaid alleged that police detained his family members in Ghaziabad and harassed his relatives in Meerut because of his role in the agitation.

Junaid's clarification amid speculation After the CJP protest ended on Saturday, several posts surfaced online, speculating a rift between Junaid and the outfit. Some posts claimed that Junaid was snubbed from a party celebrating Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and others said that Abhijeet Dipke wouldn't answer his calls anymore.

Also Read: Bihar govt relents, to withdraw youth protest-linked cases, release all arrested after CJP, Oppn threaten new stir

Putting the allegations to rest, Junaid released a video on Monday, saying: “Some people want to defame our movement...I'm healthy and good and so is my family. All prayers are with me. The top leadership is with me. This is a conspiracy to spoil the movement." The video was also reposted by the CJP on Instagram.