20 FIRs filed in Delhi over CJP protest violence

New Delhi: At least 20 FIRs were registered in connection with the violence during the CJP protest. Of these, two were registered at the Parliament Street police station for alleged damage to and theft of CCTV cameras in and around the Jantar Mantar protest site, at least two police officers said on Monday. The CJP called off its agitation on Saturday afternoon, after the Centre accepted its demands (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Police confirmed the registration of the two FIRs and three others for CJP protest-related violence, in which security personnel and media persons got injured. However, they declined to comment whether the five cases were registered before the CJP called off its agitation on Saturday afternoon, after the Centre accepted their demands.

“We came across several videos showing protesters breaking CCTV cameras at the Jantar Mantar and adjoining roads using sticks and rods. People are seen taking the cameras with them. Since these are public property, we have registered two cases to identify the culprits and recover the stolen cameras,” said one of the officers.

When asked if the police received any official communication from the Centre on the Saturday’s announcement of withdrawing the cases registered, another officer said no such directions were issued till Monday.

“We are still awaiting the government’s order. Our action depends on the directions we get from the government,” the second officer added.

Meanwhile, a social media post on Monday alleged that right-wing activists were assaulting a CJP supporter in Delhi and Noida. A video shows some people assaulting a teenager in the presence of police personnel near Jantar Mantar.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the social media post and the attached video.

The post was shared with the Delhi Police officers for confirmation and details. However, no response was received from them.