DDA begins Delhi Ridge restoration, to plant 181,000 indigenous trees and shrubs

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched a scientific ecological restoration programme for the Delhi Ridge that aims to plant 181,000 indigenous trees and shrubs across nearly 120 hectares during the current plantation season, officials said on Monday. (HT Archive)

The initiative follows directions from lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to restore the Ridge’s native forest ecosystem by replacing invasive vegetation with indigenous species and ensuring sustained post-plantation maintenance.

The restoration will cover Nanakpura Ridge, Kamla Nehru Ridge, South Central Ridge and Central Ridge. According to the DDA, about 16,240 invasive trees and shrubs will be removed and replaced with nearly 100,000 indigenous trees and 81,700 shrubs.

Officials said the plantation is being carried out using a scientifically designed, grid-based, multi-tier model intended to recreate the layered structure of natural forests. Indigenous species such as bargad, peepal, neem, sheesham, arjun, jamun, dhak (palash), dhau and khejri are being planted, along with native shrubs such as harshringar, karonda, phalsa, nirgundi and curry leaf.

The drive is part of the Centre’s ‘70 Lakh Plantation Mission’, launched under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, under which the DDA has been tasked with planting 2.3 million indigenous saplings across the national capital.

The plantation season began in the first week of July and will continue till mid-September, the authority said. So far, the DDA has planted about 829,000 saplings across Delhi, including 35,570 trees and 793,000 shrubs. In the Ridge alone, 27,062 saplings, or 12,506 trees and 14,556 shrubs, have already been planted.

According to the DDA, the restoration programme is expected to improve biodiversity, air quality and climate resilience while enhancing groundwater recharge, reducing soil erosion and mitigating the urban heat island effect.

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched a scientific ecological restoration programme for the Delhi Ridge, aiming to plant 181,000 indigenous trees and shrubs in around 120 hectares during the current plantation season, officials said on Monday.

The initiative follows directions from lieutenant governor Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu to restore the Ridge’s native forest ecosystem by replacing invasive vegetation with indigenous species and ensuring sustained post-plantation maintenance.

The restoration will cover Nanakpura Ridge, Kamla Nehru Ridge, South Central Ridge and Central Ridge. According to the DDA, around 16,240 invasive trees and shrubs will be removed and replaced with nearly 100,000 trees and 81,700 shrubs.

Officials said the plantation is being carried out using a scientifically designed grid-based, multi-tier model intended to recreate the layered structure of natural forests. Indigenous species such as bargad, peepal, neem, sheesham, arjun, jamun, dhak (palash), dhau and khejri are being planted along with native shrubs including harshringar, karonda, phalsa, nirgundi and curry leaf.

The drive forms part of the Centre’s “70 Lakh Plantation Mission” under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, under which the DDA has been assigned the target of planting 2.3 million indigenous saplings across the national capital.

The authority said the plantation season began in the first week of July and will continue till mid-September. So far, it has planted over 829,000 saplings across Delhi, including 35,570 trees and 793,000 shrubs. Within the Ridge area alone, 27,062 saplings, comprising 12,506 trees and 14,556 shrubs, have already been planted.

According to the DDA, the restoration programme aims to improve biodiversity, air quality and climate resilience while enhancing groundwater recharge, reducing soil erosion and mitigating the urban heat island effect.