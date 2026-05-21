Who is Abhijeet Dipke, the Boston-educated founder of Cockroach Janata Party?
Abhijeet Dipke is a 30-year-old Indian political communication strategist and founder of the Cockroach Janata Party.
There’s a new political outfit making waves on the internet, and it seems to have surpassed the ruling BJP in terms of social media popularity. The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is a meme-driven satirical movement that has made a splash online. In just five days since its inception, the Instagram account of the CJP has crossed 11.9 million followers, surpassing the following of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which stands at 8.7 million.
The movement is the brainchild of Abhijeet Dipke. It emerged after controversial remarks attributed to Chief Justice Surya Kant comparing some unemployed youth to “cockroaches” and “parasites” triggered widespread backlash online.
(Also read: What is Cockroach Janta Party? 5 things about the ‘voice of lazy and unemployed’)
Who is Abhijeet Dipke?
Abhijeet Dipke is a 30-year-old Indian political communication strategist and founder of the CJP.
He is known for his work in digital political messaging, narrative building, and online campaign strategy.
Dipke completed his undergraduate degree in journalism in Pune before moving to the United States for higher education.
He recently graduated from Boston University with a two-year master’s degree in Public Relations.
Between 2020 and 2023, he worked with Aam Aadmi Party and was involved in the party’s social media and election campaign operations.
During the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, when the party led by Arvind Kejriwal secured a major victory, the then-24-year-old Dipke contributed to meme-driven digital campaigns for AAP.
(Also read: Cockroach Janata Party >>> Bharatiya Janata Party. At least on Instagram)
Dipke told India Today that he is currently in the US and the inception of the Cockroach Janata Party was not planned.
“And as I told you, none of this was planned. If I had planned it, I wouldn’t be doing it from the US. I would have been in India. But I want to underline this: this has happened because of the frustration young people have carried for many years. India has the largest young population, and the majority of that young population is out of the workforce,” he said.
Dipke currently has over 75,000 followers on X, where his bio reads: “Founding President - Cockroach Janta Party”.
(Also read: Akhilesh joins ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ trend, has a cryptic message on UP elections)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More