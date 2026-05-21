Cockroach Janata Party >>> Bharatiya Janata Party. At least on Instagram

India's newest satirical political outfit Cockroach Janata Party has pulled off something no opposition party has managed in years — overtaking the Bharatiya Janata Party on Instagram. The Cockroach Janata Party started as a satire after CJI Surya Kant's remarks comparing some youth to 'cockroaches'.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a meme-driven satirical movement launched just four days ago, claimed on Wednesday that it had crossed 10.1 million followers on Instagram, surpassing the BJP’s 8.7 million followers on the platform.

The development marks a new chapter in India’s internet politics era, where a parody party born out of online outrage is suddenly competing with the country’s most dominant political machine in the social media arena.

The party celebrated the milestone with a triumphant statement: “It took just 4 days. Don’t underestimate the power of the youth.”

Founder Abhijeet Dipke also took a swipe at the BJP’s long-standing “world’s largest party” branding, posting on X: “World’s largest party they said.”