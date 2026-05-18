TMC's Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad join ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ amid row over CJI remarks

Trinamool Congress leaders Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad have joined the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ days after chief justice Surya Kant called the youth of the country “cockroaches.” TMC's Mahua Moitra joined the Cockroach Janta Party. (ANI/ @CJP_2029/X)

The controversy began last week during a court hearing. “There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment or have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists and they start attacking everyone,” CJI Kant said.

Many online rebuked the choice of words.

What is the Cockroach Janta Party? The ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ is a satirical, unofficial political account that appeared on X in response to the CJI's remarks. The bio of the page appears to parody the statement made by him. The party describes itself as “a political front of the youth, by the youth, for the youth. Secular - Socialist - Democratic - Lazy.”

The page gained rapid popularity and got over 15,000 followers on X within 24 hours of its launch. They later announced that 40,000 members had joined the political front.

The CJP calls itself the “Voice of the lazy & unemployed. A political party for the people the system forgot to count. Five demands. Zero sponsors. One large, stubborn swarm," according to its official website.

“With the growing support for CJP, we are fully aware that attempts will be made to dismantle us and portray us as anti-social elements. We want to make it absolutely clear that CJP firmly believes in the Constitution of India and will always work towards protecting its values,” a post on X read.