'Sick and perverted’: Mahua Moitra slams BJP MP's jab at Rahul, Sonia Gandhi

ByManjiri Chitre
Mar 28, 2023 06:54 PM IST

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday slammed BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal for his “person born to a foreign woman” remark against Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday slammed BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal for his "person born to a foreign woman" remark against Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, calling it "sick and perverted".

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra (PTI)
“Person Born To A Foreign Woman Can Never Be a Patriot, says BJP MP. This is so sick & so perverted at so many levels. Saffron sickos always thought this but sad to see it being legitimised by @BJP. This is not Mahua supporting RG, Godi Media. It’s Mahua defending decency,” Mahua Moitra wrote on Twitter.

Protesting against Rahul's controversial remark on the ‘Modi surname’, Jaiswal told NDTV earlier in the day that “a person born to a foreign woman can never be a patriot” - claiming that those are Chanakya's words from 2,000 years ago.

A similar remark was made by BJP Pragya Thakur against Gandhi earlier this month. The Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal claimed “Chanakya had said a son born to a foreign woman can never be a patriot”, adding that “Rahul Gandhi proved the saying was true”.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP after a Surat court convicted him in a criminal defamation case for a remark he made ahead of the 2019 general elections about the Modi surname. During a rally in Karnataka's Kolar, Gandhi had said he wonders how “all thieves have Modi as the common surname”.

On Monday, the ex-Congress MP was served an eviction notice to vacate his 12 Tughlaq Lane residence - which he had been occupying since 2005. According to the rules, a disqualified MP cannot stay in a government bungalow and is given a month to vacate it. To this, Gandhi responded by saying, “without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter.”

