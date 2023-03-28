'Sick and perverted’: Mahua Moitra slams BJP MP's jab at Rahul, Sonia Gandhi

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday slammed BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal for his “person born to a foreign woman” remark against Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, calling it “sick and perverted”. Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra (PTI)

“Person Born To A Foreign Woman Can Never Be a Patriot, says BJP MP. This is so sick & so perverted at so many levels. Saffron sickos always thought this but sad to see it being legitimised by @BJP. This is not Mahua supporting RG, Godi Media. It’s Mahua defending decency,” Mahua Moitra wrote on Twitter.

Also read: 'Without prejudice to my rights..': Rahul Gandhi's full letter on eviction row

Protesting against Rahul's controversial remark on the ‘Modi surname’, Jaiswal told NDTV earlier in the day that “a person born to a foreign woman can never be a patriot” - claiming that those are Chanakya's words from 2,000 years ago.

A similar remark was made by BJP Pragya Thakur against Gandhi earlier this month. The Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal claimed “Chanakya had said a son born to a foreign woman can never be a patriot”, adding that “Rahul Gandhi proved the saying was true”.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP after a Surat court convicted him in a criminal defamation case for a remark he made ahead of the 2019 general elections about the Modi surname. During a rally in Karnataka's Kolar, Gandhi had said he wonders how “all thieves have Modi as the common surname”.

On Monday, the ex-Congress MP was served an eviction notice to vacate his 12 Tughlaq Lane residence - which he had been occupying since 2005. According to the rules, a disqualified MP cannot stay in a government bungalow and is given a month to vacate it. To this, Gandhi responded by saying, “without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter.”