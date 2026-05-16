Respect India’s youth, aimed at those with fake degrees: CJI on ‘cockroach’ remarks

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday maintained that his remarks a day earlier, referring to some people as “cockroaches” and “parasites”, were not directed at the youth of the country but at individuals who entered professions such as law and media using “fake and bogus degrees”. The statement came a day after a Supreme Court bench led by the CJI made strong oral observations. (PTI)

“I am pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations made during the hearing of a frivolous case yesterday,” the CJI said in a statement issued on Saturday, stressing that he held “immense respect” for the youth of India.

“What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar (legal profession) with the aid of fake and bogus degrees. Similar persons have sneaked into the media, social media, and other noble professions as well, and hence, they are like parasites,” the CJI clarified.

Calling reports suggesting that he criticised unemployed youth “totally baseless”, the CJI said: “Not only am I proud of our present and future human resource, but every youth of India inspires me.”

“It is not an exaggeration to say that Indian youth have great regard and respect for me, and I too see them as the pillars of a developed India,” he added.

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The statement came a day after a Supreme Court bench led by the CJI made strong oral observations during the hearing of a plea concerning conferment of senior advocate designation.

The bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, was hearing a petition filed by advocate Sanjay Dubey seeking contempt action over the alleged delay by the Delhi High Court in implementing the Supreme Court’s guidelines on designation of senior advocates.

Refusing to entertain the plea, the bench observed that senior designation was a distinction “conferred” by the court and not something to be pursued through litigation.

“You are pursuing it. Does it look proper?” the bench asked, questioning whether senior designation was being treated merely as a “status symbol”.

Justice Bagchi remarked: “Is a senior advocate tag a status symbol which is ornamental to be kept or for your participation in the justice system?”

At one point, the bench told the petitioner: “The entire world may be eligible to become senior (advocate), but at least you are not entitled.”

The CJI also expressed concern over what he described as increasing attacks on institutions and the presence of people with questionable qualifications in professions such as law and media.

“There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don’t get any employment or have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists and they start attacking everyone,” the CJI said.

The bench further flagged the issue of allegedly fake law degrees, with the CJI observing that there were “thousands of fraudulent people wearing black robes with serious doubts about their degrees”.

“CBI needs to do something,” he added, while also remarking that bar council bodies were unlikely to act because “they need their votes”.

As the hearing progressed, the petitioner apologised to the court and sought permission to withdraw the plea, which the bench allowed.