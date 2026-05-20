Cockroach Janata Party vs National Parasitic Front: The new political battle brewing in India

In a country already overflowing with alliances, fronts, factions, breakaway camps and WhatsApp war rooms, India may have finally entered its most biologically diverse political era yet. The Cockroach Janta Party and National Parasitic Front are turning internet satire into a viral political movement. Meet the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the National Parasitic Front (NPF) — two satirical political outfits that have erupted online with all the seriousness of a Lok Sabha campaign and all the absurdity of a late-night meme thread. To be clear, both outfits describe themselves as satire. But like all great Indian political satire, the jokes are landing because the frustrations underneath them are real. The buzz began after controversial remarks by Chief Justice Surya Kant comparing some unemployed youth to “cockroaches” and “parasites” triggered outrage online. What followed was peak internet-era politics: instead of outrage alone, social media users decided to organise. Or at least parody-organise. The result is perhaps India’s first full-scale arthropod-led political ecosystem. Rise of the Cockroach Janta Party The Cockroach Janta Party describes itself as the “Voice of the Lazy & Unemployed,” headquartered “wherever the wifi works.” Its official website reads less like a political portal and more like a Gen-Z stand-up set masquerading as a manifesto. Founded by Abhijeet Dipke, the CJP launched on May 16 and rapidly exploded across X and Instagram. The party has attained over a million followers on social media within days, turning what began as an internet joke into a viral political moment. Dipke says the response had gone far beyond what he originally imagined. What started as an impulsive online joke after the controversy, he said, had now become “beyond a joke.” He admitted he “never anticipated this kind of response” and said the support was “completely organic.” Dipke also explained that the idea was born almost instantly after the remarks controversy erupted online. “What if all the cockroaches come together?” he had posted jokingly on social media - only for the idea to spiral into a full-fledged internet movement with thousands wanting to join.

The party’s website openly admits the project is satire, but its mock manifesto cleverly mirrors real political anxieties. Among its headline promises: No post-retirement Rajya Sabha seats for Chief Justices

Strict action if valid votes are deleted

50 per cent reservation for women, including in the Cabinet

Action against media outlets spreading misinformation

Long electoral bans for defecting MPs and MLAs Rise of the cockroaches The internet, naturally, loved the satire. Soon, politicians also joined the fun. Trinamool Congress MPs Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad publicly engaged with the party online, giving the satire movement even greater visibility. What makes the CJP particularly fascinating is that it behaves uncannily like a real political startup. It has branding, ideological positioning, a recruitment pipeline, slogans and even public outreach campaigns. At one point, volunteers reportedly carried out a Yamuna clean-up drive dressed as cockroaches - turning the insult into a public performance of resilience. In classic Indian political fashion, the CJP also already has ideological branding. Supporters portray themselves as resilient survivors of unemployment, inflation, entrance exams, LinkedIn motivational posts and relatives asking, “Beta, what are you doing these days?” If traditional parties weaponise caste arithmetic and welfare schemes, the Cockroach Janta Party has weaponised memes. Its aesthetic is unmistakably online-first: dramatic revolutionary posters, self-aware slogans, mock recruitment drives and enough sarcasm to power a prime-time debate. The party’s growth has been so rapid that several political commentators online have begun asking whether this is merely a meme or the beginning of a new kind of digital political protest movement. Enter the National Parasitic Front No political vacuum survives for long in India. And so, almost inevitably, came the National Parasitic Front. If the Cockroach Janta Party represents the “lazy and unemployed,” the National Parasitic Front appears to have embraced the other half of the insult with equal enthusiasm.

The National Parasitic Front calls itself the chief opposition to the Cockroach Janata Party