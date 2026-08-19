National-level wrestler arrested in drug smuggling case after 3-year manhunt

A national-level wrestler named in a drug smuggling case in Jharkhand in 2023 has been arrested by Delhi Police after a three-year-long manhunt, an official said on Wednesday. According to the police, the supplier, Rajesh Nag, during interrogation disclosed that he cultivated opium and supplied it specifically to wrestlers in north India. (HT Photo/ Representational)

Amit Sheoran (31), a resident of Rohtak district in Haryana, was arrested near Madhuban Chowk Metro Station in northwest Delhi on Tuesday night, he said.

Sheoran was wanted in an NDPS case registered at Dhurwa (Tupudana) police station in Ranchi after 492 grams of opium was allegedly recovered from a drug supplier in April 2023.

According to the police, the supplier, Rajesh Nag, during interrogation disclosed that he cultivated opium and supplied it specifically to wrestlers in north India. He allegedly named Sheoran and another accused, Ranjeet, as receivers of the drug.

The two were earlier arrested by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch in an NDPS case, following which a separate case was registered in Jharkhand, police said.

Sheoran was declared a proclaimed offender by a judicial court on December 6, 2023.

A team of the crime branch launched a search for him and tracked his movement to the Ranibagh-Pitampura area.

"On Tuesday, he team learnt that Sheoran would meet a relative and arrive near Madhuban Chowk Metro Station. A team laid a trap and apprehended him around 10 pm with the assistance of Jharkhand Police officers investigating the case," the officer said.

During interrogation, Sheoran told police that he started wrestling at the age of 14 and competed at state and national levels. He secured third position in the National Cadet Wrestling Championship held in Kanyakumari in 2013, police said.

He disclosed that he came in contact with Ranjeet, who introduced him to opium suppliers in Ranchi. Sheoran subsequently travelled to Ranchi, procured opium and supplied it to wrestlers in Haryana and Delhi, according to police.

Police said Sheoran is involved in six criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, cheating and multiple NDPS cases.