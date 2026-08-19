CJP says protest on Thursday by ‘legal cockroaches’ against Bar Council chairman Manan Mishra

Saurav Das further noted that the Bombay Bar Association also called for Mishra's resignation on Tuesday.

Das said the protest has been called by the All India Young Advocates Association and affirmed his support for any form of peaceful protest that "seeks accountability and sets high standards for conduct in office."

Cockroach Janta Party's chief spokesperson Saurav Das has issued a ‘protest alert’, saying that “legal cockroaches” will agitate against Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Mishra at 10am on Thursday, August 20, and demand his resignation amid the ongoing row over NALSAR, Hyderabad.

Earlier in the day, the Bombay Bar Association had "strongly condemned" the actions taken by BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra against students of NALSAR (National Academy of Legal Studies and Research) University of Law. The Bar body termed his apology as "clearly berated" and said it was an "attempt to assuage the situation".

The Association, in a letter dated August 18, said Mishra's apology was not a "true expression of remorse." In fact, it said, the BCI chairman "ought to have resigned" from his office.

ALSO READ | 'Our interests are the same': BCI chairman Manan Mishra's first reaction to CJP amid NALSAR-CJI row

Last week, students of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) had objected to BCI chairman Manan Mishra and Chief Justice of India Surya Kant attending their convocation.

The students demanded an unconditional apology from BCI to the student and faculty community to Hyderabad's NALSAR University of Law.

Why BCI Chairman was under fire? The Bar Council of India had ordered the freezing of the enrolment of the entire 2026 graduating batch of NALSAR University of Law due to their campaign opposing CJI Surya Kant's participation in their convocation.

However, hours later, the BCI withdrew its order. BCI chairman Manan Mishra said in a communication that the Council had "thoroughly discussed and deliberated" on his earlier letter and modified the order imposing the enrolment ban.

ALSO READ | 'Between me and students': CJI Surya Kant slams Bar Council move against protesters

He said the council was of the unanimous view that the majority of NALSAR's 2026 graduating batch students were innocent and had not intended to participate in any action to show disrespect, HT reported earlier.

"All the students will be entitled to get enrolled with the state bar councils of their choice,” the amended order said.

However, the communication clarified that the BCI will continue with the factual inquiry into the controversy.

BCI Chairman's apology On Independence Day, BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra apologised to the law students, saying he sincerely regretted if anything connected with the row, including his words, had hurt their feelings.

Referring to the developments following the NALSAR row, Mishra said the situation had caused "concern and anguish" among a section of the student community.

Mishra acknowledged that whenever students felt hurt or sad, they had the right to be heard with "patience, sensitivity and respect."

"If anything connected with the present controversy, any of my words, or letter, has hurt the feelings of our law students, I sincerely regret and apologise for the same," the BCI chairman said.

“There should be no hesitation in saying so. An expression of regret is not a matter of prestige or ego. It is simply an acknowledgement that the feelings and concerns of our students matter,” he added.

Mishra's apology came after CJI Surya Kant told the Bar Council that it had "no business" interfering in the NALSAR row, making it clear that students had a right to protest as long as their agitation was peaceful and lawful.