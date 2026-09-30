Instagram has restricted access to cartoonist Satish Acharya's account in India, prompting fellow cartoonists to express solidarity and demand the immediate withdrawal of the ban. Meta has not issued a separate statement on the matter yet. (Representative Image/Unsplash) The text displayed on Acharya's Instagram page said, "We temporarily restricted access to this account pursuant to legal requirements under India's Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules." Meta has not issued a separate statement on the matter yet.

Instagram temporarily restricts popular cartoonist Satish Acharya's account in India.

Also Read | ‘Why just Padma Bhushan, give Gyanesh Kumar Bharat Ratna’: Omar Abdullah's dig at CEC ‘Darr ke aage jeet nahi hai,’ says Acharya In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Acharya said some of his cartoons published in 2023 were also being blocked. "Darr ke aage jeet nahi hai, Saheb! (There's no victory beyond fear, Sir!) Some cartoons published in 2023 are also being blocked NOW!" he said. In another post, Acharya also shared a December 2018 statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which the PM had praised the work of late cartoonist R K Laxman. "Cartoons have healing power, cartoonists closer to god, says PM Narendra Modi," read the headline of the report that the cartoonist shared on X. "Wah Modiji Wah! #BlockSarkar," Acharya said in the caption of the post.