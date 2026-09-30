Contact lost with 5 trekkers on Uttarakhand's Vasukital trek, journey began five days ago

Five trekkers have gone missing on the Vasukital trek in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district, prompting authorities to launch helicopter and foot searches in the high Himalayan region, officials said on Wednesday. The group had set out on the Kedarnath-Vasukital trek on September 25, but contact with them has since been lost. (Representational Image) (ANI Video Grab)

The group had set out on the Kedarnath-Vasukital trek on September 25, but contact with them has since been lost, news agency PTI reported.

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the brother of one of the trekkers informed the District Disaster Management Office about the situation.

A helicopter was sent to search for the group on Tuesday but could not locate them, Rajwar said. A foot search team was also sent out to trace the trekkers, the report added.

Rajwar said a normal Kedarnath-Vasukital trek takes around 10-12 days to complete and return. However, authorities launched the search after losing contact with the group.

Also Read: 21 trekkers, porters rescued from high Himalayan areas in Uttarkashi: Officials

The development comes after Uttarakhand witnessed heavy rainfall in lower areas and heavy snowfall at higher elevations on September 26 and 27. The Meteorological Department had issued a warning for the weather conditions.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to remain vigilant and urged people to avoid unnecessary travel.

Rajwar said the trekking group had not obtained permission before setting out. Had they taken permission, he said, the administration would have stopped them from undertaking the trek.

67 trekkers rescued The search for the five trekkers comes days after a major rescue operation in Uttarakhand’s high-altitude regions following the rain and snowfall.

A total of 67 trekkers and porters stranded on different routes, including Kalindi Khal, Auden Kol and Vasukital, were rescued by helicopter. On Tuesday, 27 people were evacuated, adding to the 40 who had been rescued the previous day.