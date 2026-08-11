Dalton Ain't Worried and Sako update: 'Brother' breaks silence amid split rumors; 'going through difficult season'

Dalton Ain’t Worried’s emotional video has left fans wondering what is happening between him and Sako. Their recent absence from each other’s videos, along with unverified arrest reports has fueled speculation, while a statement believed to be from Dalton’s brother has added to the mystery. Dalton Ain't Worried and Sako in their 2023 Christmas photo. (Dalton Ain't Worried/ Facebook)

Dalton's brother breaks silence The statement believed to be from Dalton's brother, Christopher Adkison, was shared on Reddit with the caption, “Possible update on Dalton and Sako (@dalton.aint.worried) do we know if this is really a brother?"

Ht.com could not independently verify if the statement was indeed from Dalton's brother.

He wrote that after receiving about 50 messages and at least a dozen phone calls from people worried about his brother and his family, he felt he had no choice but to respond.

"Yes I talked to Dalton two days ago. Yes, they are going through a very difficult season in life right now and yes they could absolutely use all of the prayers," Adkison wrote. He added that it was not his place to speak on what exactly is going on in their life, but said, "I do know that from my own experience, no one wants to go through this alone, neither of them, so please continue to pray for and support their family during this difficult season."

Adkison also urged followers not to spread rumors. "We all face many hardships and trials in this life, being on social media, it does not make them any easier to go through when they are public knowledge, but please keep in mind if you have no actual knowledge about what they are dealing with or going through that adding to it by gossip and spreading rumors is not fair to them or their son so please keep the speculation to yourself and give them the time that they need to grieve and process," he wrote. He added, “If you want to do something pray.”

Dalton Joseph Mermel became popular with Sako through their content about marriage, interracial relationships and life in rural West Virginia. Sako is South African-American and was born in Johannesburg. She moved to the US with her family when she was 11 and later settled in Ohio. She met Dalton on Tinder and moved to West Virginia after their first few dates.

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What sparked the concern Popular social media influencer Dalton Joseph Mermel, known by his handle “Dalton Ain't Worried,” has left fans worried about his relationship with partner Ntsako, also known as Sako. The concern stems from two things: an emotional video he posted, and reports of his arrest in West Virginia this February.

Viral arrest records showed that Dalton Joseph Mermel was charged with two counts of domestic dispute in February this year. While some claim the incident involved Sako, the records themselves do not mention any dispute. Other reports claim the arrest was actually related to an altercation Dalton had with his brother. According to these reports, he pleaded not guilty and posted a $2,000 bond to secure his release.

Ht.com could not independently confirm if the content creator was indeed detained or arrested over the domestic dispute charge in Wood County in February.

Also Read: Where is Sako now? Couple's friend debunks death claim as Dalton's video sparks concern; ‘are they OK?’

Why fans think Dalton and Sako may have separated Millions of followers of Dalton Ain't Worried have noticed that over the last few months, Dalton and Sako have stopped appearing together in videos- something they used to do frequently in the past. Fans' suspicions grew further when Dalton shared an emotional video, captioned “Life's sad sometimes,” with hashtags including #marriedlife and #interracialcouples.

In the video, Dalton said, “I've dealt with a lot of sadness in my life but there is nothing that could have prepared me for the sadness that I feel right now. My mother has terminal cancer, and she don't have very long to live.”

He continued, "And just saying that is like the saddest part about that is that ain't even the saddest thing that's going on in my life. Life is a bitch dude. It hurts. Life can hurt man." He added, "I always try to be positive though because I made it through some shit and everybody have a great day."

Following the video, several fans expressed concern online. One user wrote, “What is happening with Sako and Dalton and why am I hearing about DV allegations.”

Another asked, “Has anyone checked on Dalton? Anyone seen or heard from Sako? Really hope they're both okay.”

One fan commented, “Normally I don't give af about Internet people's personal life but that Dalton video had me sad. I hate to see people's mental health decline. Hopefully Sako is okay as well.”