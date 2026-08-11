NFL replay challenge rule change explained: What it means and how it will help head coaches

The NFL is making a notable adjustment to its rulebook ahead of the 2026 season, with a change designed to give teams more flexibility when initiating replay challenges. NFL head coaches will no longer be required to personally throw the red flag for a replay challenge. (AP)

Unlike most rule changes, the modification was not announced during the league's annual meeting, where such decisions are typically discussed and approved. ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported that the league is instead changing who can physically initiate a replay challenge from the sideline.

NFL allows staffers to initiate challenges Under the new process, head coaches will no longer be required to personally throw the red flag. Each of the NFL's 32 teams can now designate a member of its coaching staff to handle that responsibility. However, the team must notify game officials of its chosen designee before kickoff.

The league's revised Rule 15, Section 1, Article 1(a) now states, "The head coach or head coach's pregame challenge designee can initiate a challenge by throwing a red flag onto the field of play before the next legal snap or kick."

The change follows a busy 2025 season in which teams reportedly made 151 coach challenges, the highest single-season total since 2019.

With replay reviews playing such an important role, the NFL's latest adjustment could help streamline the process on the sideline.

Less pressure on coaches The new system could also reduce some of the pressure on head coaches and potentially limit emotionally driven decisions.

Coaches will still be deeply involved in determining whether a challenge should be made, either discussing the situation with staff through their headset or communicating directly with them.

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Head coaches are often preparing for the next play while the game clock continues to run. At the same time, they may be waiting for input from members of their staff, who are reviewing available replay angles.

Fresh eye on replays In some situations, there may not be enough time for everyone involved to study the footage before the challenge window closes.

Having a designated staff member responsible for throwing the flag could therefore provide another layer of separation between the coach's immediate emotions and the final decision.

A staffer who is less focused on play-calling and other game-management duties may have a better opportunity to evaluate the replay and advise whether the challenge is worthwhile.

How NFL challenge rules work Under the NFL's existing replay system, each team receives two challenges per game and can earn a third. A team is awarded that additional challenge only if at least one of its first two challenges is successfully overturned following review.

An unsuccessful challenge also comes with a significant cost, as the team loses a timeout.

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Consequently, a team cannot challenge a play if it has no timeouts remaining. If both of a team's first two challenges are unsuccessful, it also loses the opportunity to receive a third challenge during that game.