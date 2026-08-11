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    Reports: D-backs will DFA Paul Sewald, add Zack Littell

    BASEBALL-MLB-ARI-SEWALD/

    Published on: Aug 11, 2026, 02:46:41 IST
    Reuters
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    The Arizona Diamondbacks are designating veteran right-handed reliever Paul Sewald for assignment after his recent funk, multiple outlets reported Monday afternoon.

    Reports: D-backs will DFA Paul Sewald, add Zack Littell
    Reports: D-backs will DFA Paul Sewald, add Zack Littell

    Sewald has 24 saves but was recently demoted from the closer's role after failing to convert an opportunity against the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 28. It was his third blown save of the season and second in his last three chances.

    Sewald, 36, had a solid 3.18 ERA on June 19 before falling on hard times. He has since allowed 17 earned runs over 10 2/3 innings of relief and has served up seven homers.

    Overall, Sewald is 2-5 with a 6.23 ERA in 45 appearances this season.

    Sewald's save total is the second-highest of his career. He had 34 in 2023 while splitting time with the Seattle Mariners and Arizona .

    Overall, Sewald is 23-31 with 110 saves and a 4.30 ERA in 426 career relief appearances with the New York Mets , Mariners , Diamondbacks , Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers .

    Moving Sewald opens a roster spot for right-hander Zack Littell, whom the Diamondbacks reportedly agreed to terms with on Sunday. Littell was released by the Washington Nationals on Friday.

    Littell, 30, was 7-8 with a 4.97 ERA in 23 appearances for the Nationals. He has served up 25 homers, tied for fifth-most in the majors.

    Over nine seasons, Littell is 41-37 with three saves and a 4.05 ERA in 257 appearances with six teams. He made 65 of his starts for the Tampa Bay Rays between 2023-25.

    Field Level Media

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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