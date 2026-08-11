CINCINNATI — Heading into the 2021 season, the Cincinnati Bengals’ front office made a point to add veteran players on defense who had playoff experience and shined in big games on good teams. That strategy was rewarded as the veterans meshed with the young returning core on the Bengals defense and the team made it to the Super Bowl. New experienced, vocal leaders are setting a tone for the Bengals defense

Heading into this season, the Bengals are trying to replicate that same strategy.

“Adding high-level talent who have done it before, you’ve seen it on the tape and seen it in their careers,” coach Zac Taylor said. “You add to that the humans they are and the leaders they are. Not only did we add a lot of really talented players, they’re really good in the locker room and aren’t afraid to lead and help everyone else get to the next level.”

The Bengals signed defensive end Boye Mafe, who helped lead Seattle to a Super Bowl title last season, and two-time Super Bowl champion safety Bryan Cook, to bring a winning pedigree to an emerging defense with young players like Myles Murphy, Cashius Howell, Dax Hill, DJ Turner and Jordan Battle. The Bengals also traded for veteran defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and signed veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

Mafe has made an impact immediately on the field in training camp, and he has shared valuable advice with young pass rushers like Murphy, Howell and Shemar Stewart. Mafe struggled as a rookie when he debuted for the Seahawks in 2022. The following season, he had a breakout year.

He can share specific examples of what it takes to make a major leap as a pass rusher with teammates who are looking to follow that path.

“The coaches that I had and the people I’ve been surrounded by, I’ve been blessed,” Mafe said. “They taught me the intricacies of the game. Learning that makes the game a lot simpler for players. Half the game is mental. When you know what’s going on around you, it makes it easier to play the game.”

In the four years that Cook played with the Kansas City Chiefs, he was an integral part of an energetic and complicated defense that frustrated some of the best teams in the NFL. That list includes the 2022 Bengals, and Cook made the game-changing play to beat Cincinnati in the 2022 AFC championship game.

Taylor is already impressed with the leadership that he’s seeing from Cook.

“I see really good communication on that side of the ball,” Taylor said. “I see a high level of confidence because he’s he’s firm believer in the work that he’s put in and the position he’s put himself in.”

Cook, a Cincinnati native who played college football at the University of Cincinnati, is motivated to win big in his hometown.

“It’s a gift from the Lord,” Cook said. “Not many guys go off, have success and come back to their home city. It’s a story that God has put me on. I’m thankful for the opportunity.”

Lawrence and Allen also have stepped in and immediately made an impact on the team culture. When Taylor was asked Thursday about the qualities from the defensive line that were impressing him the most, he stressed the football IQ that he’s seeing from that unit. That’s led by Lawrence and Allen, who have seen it all in the NFL.

With a veteran core that knows what it takes to win big as well as young talent hitting its prime, expectations are climbing for the Bengals defense.

“We want that attitude,” Cook said. “The defense is always the attitude of the team. We carry that with a badge of honor. I’m from here. I’m going out here for my city on any given Sunday. That’s a gift and an honor.”

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