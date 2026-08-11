Patrick Mahomes injury update: Encouraging news emerges around Chiefs star ahead of preseason opener vs Rams

The Kansas City Chiefs will begin their NFL preseason campaign on Saturday when they face the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick Mahomes provided a positive update on his rehabilitation. (AP Photo)

However, the Chiefs are highly unlikely to have their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes available for Saturday’s matchup, based on the latest update from head coach Andy Reid regarding his involvement in the preseason opener.

Nevertheless, there is some encouraging news that has emerged this weekend surrounding the Chiefs’ No. 15.

Mahomes offers positive update Mahomes provided a positive update on his rehabilitation. “It feels great, pushing every single day, trying to stack days together,” he said Saturday, reported Grant Gordon of NFL website.

“I feel like when you're tired, sometimes you don't even think about it. So, I'm trying to protect it, but at the same time, I’m trying to push it and get myself ready to go for the season," he added.

Mahomes has not appeared in a game since suffering a torn ACL and LCL on Dec. 14, 2025.

Despite the severity of the injury, the Chiefs quarterback received full clearance to take part in training camp practices earlier this summer and has continued to make notable progress in his recovery.