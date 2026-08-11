Patrick Mahomes injury update: Encouraging news emerges around Chiefs star ahead of preseason opener vs Rams
Patrick Mahomes received full clearance to take part in training camp practices earlier this summer and has continued to make notable progress in his recovery.
The Kansas City Chiefs will begin their NFL preseason campaign on Saturday when they face the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium.
However, the Chiefs are highly unlikely to have their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes available for Saturday’s matchup, based on the latest update from head coach Andy Reid regarding his involvement in the preseason opener.
Nevertheless, there is some encouraging news that has emerged this weekend surrounding the Chiefs’ No. 15.
Mahomes offers positive update
Mahomes provided a positive update on his rehabilitation. “It feels great, pushing every single day, trying to stack days together,” he said Saturday, reported Grant Gordon of NFL website.
“I feel like when you're tired, sometimes you don't even think about it. So, I'm trying to protect it, but at the same time, I’m trying to push it and get myself ready to go for the season," he added.
Mahomes has not appeared in a game since suffering a torn ACL and LCL on Dec. 14, 2025.
Despite the severity of the injury, the Chiefs quarterback received full clearance to take part in training camp practices earlier this summer and has continued to make notable progress in his recovery.
Preseason status uncertain
The 30-year-old has regularly seen preseason action in August throughout his career, but that trend may not continue this year.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid indicated that "the percentages likely lean against" Mahomes taking the field against the Rams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 22 or the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 28.
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Mahomes, meanwhile, acknowledged that his rehabilitation appears to be progressing faster than expected. "It definitely feels like it's going quick," he acknowledged about his recovery.
Mahomes eyes Week 1 return
The Chiefs reportedly "are fully expecting" Mahomes to be available for their Week 1 home matchup against AFC West rival Denver Broncos on Sept. 14. However, the quarterback has stopped short of making any firm commitment about playing in that contest.
Mahomes also explained how he is balancing caution with the demands of competitive practices.
"I forget about it sometime," the Chiefs quarterback said about his injury.
He further explained, “I try to be smart, like I said, but there's sometimes you get through camp, man, you're trying to compete, practices are long, and I mean, you want to win the rep.... So, it's about learning how to play with what I’ve got.”
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The NFL quarterback said he feels capable of moving well and performing the tasks his recovery currently allows, while continuing to push himself so he can hopefully receive clearance to play in Week 1.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More