NRI back from US shares ‘hard hitting’ conversation with childhood friend: ‘Said something that stuck in my chest’

An NRI who had allegedly been living in the US, shared a conversation they had with their childhood friend after returning to India. In a Reddit post, the person detailed how the conversation had hit them ‘harder than expected’. An NRI shared a 'hard hitting' conversation with a childhood friend. Image for representational purpose. (Unsplash)

The NRI noted that being back had been a ‘mix of emotions’ in a detailed post on the Return to India subreddit page. Sharing details about their friend and a bit of their conversation, the person wrote “She has lived in our hometown her entire life and works in architecture and civil design. We were catching up and she was telling me about designing her family’s new home. She is putting a lot of thought into what she wants, what her husband wants and what her two kids want. It should be ready by next year.”

NRI shares ‘hard hitting’ conversation with childhood friend The NRI said their friend pointed to a ‘spot in the city’. Before they graduated, her firm had designed a popular restaurant at that piece of land, about a decade back.

“I actually ate there a couple of times on my trips back to India. Two years ago, that restaurant was torn down and her firm built something new on the land. Now, her company just signed a contract to tear that down too and build a major international bank branch on the same spot,” the NRI further said.

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The NRI noted that their friend said something that ‘stuck in my chest’.

“She talked about how much energy we put into planning, building and earning for ourselves and our families. She realized her family will probably live in their new home for maybe twenty years before her kids grow up and potentially move to another city or country to chase their own dreams, just like I did,” the NRI noted.

They further added that their friend said ‘we spend so much time stressing over temporary things, forgetting that none of us are here permanently.’ The friend noted that people often trade ‘long-term peace for short-term worries.’

“Hearing that from someone who builds physical structures for a living made me pause. If you are currently living abroad, hustling through visa stress, job uncertainty and the daily pressure of trying to build a life far from home, I just wanted to pass this along. You are doing incredible work and your hustle is valid. This season of your life matters. But please remember to take a breath and protect your mental health,” the NRI further added.

They concluded saying, “We worry so much about building a permanent future but life is constantly changing under our feet. Do not forget to enjoy where you are right now.”

NRI's post draws reactions Several people commented on the post. “Nothing is permanent, even life. Enjoy everyday of your life,” one said. Another added “your friend is bang on point. Change is the only constant in the universe. That doesnot need to reflect the way we carry on with our lives. You will create memories and moments which will help you in move forward. Focus on the experience and journey rather than the outcome i.e - change”.

Yet another said “Don’t overthink go with the flow.”