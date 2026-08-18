Phone’s digital trail helps cops trace ‘missing’ Lucknow boy after 5 months

LUCKNOW A 17-year-old Lucknow boy who left home after failing his Class 10 exams was traced nearly five months later after police followed the digital trail of the old mobile phone he continued to use despite changing its SIM card, officials said. During questioning, Shivank told police he lost interest in studies after failing Class 10. (For Representation)

Shivank Rawat left his Bagiamau home on March 6 following a dispute with his parents over studies. Later, he changed his SIM card and started working at a hotel in Ashiyana where police eventually traced him through technical analysis.

According to police, Shivank’s father Mithilesh Kumar approached Sushant Golf City police after his son went missing, following which a case was registered. “The initial investigation was conducted by Sushant Golf City police before it was transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking (AHT) unit on July 25 on the directions of senior officers,” said Kiran Yadav, ADCP (crime), on Tuesday.

The AHT team subsequently began examining the teenager’s digital footprints with assistance from the cyber unit. “Continuous monitoring and analysis of digital footprints helped us narrow down his location,” said Dasrath Singh, AHT in charge.

“The technical inputs eventually placed the mobile phone in the N-Sector area of Ashiyana on August 15. Acting on the information, out team reached the area and traced Shivank who was found safe,” Singh added.

During questioning, Shivank told police he lost interest in studies after failing Class 10. He said he was upset with his parents for repeatedly asking him to study and decided to leave home, police said.

The police team brought him to the Sushant Golf City police station. He was subsequently sent to the government children’s home on Mohan Road. Police also facilitated a meeting between Shivank and his family.