Step inside Trump Tower Mumbai's ₹12 crore apartment that looks like 5-star hotel: 1,600 square foot 4BHK with sea view
This is what ₹12 crore buys in Trump Tower Mumbai: 1,600 sq ft 4BHK, sea views, glossy marble floors, luxurious lobby and three car parks. Take a peek inside.
Be honest — you've gone down a rabbit hole watching luxury apartment tours on Instagram that you cannot afford. And now, here's a new one that's going to make you pause your scrolling. A September 27 Instagram video tour by The Smart Realtors — a Mumbai and Dubai-based luxury property firm — just gave a full walkthrough of a 4 BHK at Trump Tower Mumbai, and it’s exactly as extra as you’d expect. 1,600 square feet, ₹12 crore price, sea views for days, and three car parks. Also read | Step inside Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's regal Mumbai home
The arrival feels like entering a 5-star hotel
The video starts POV-style from inside a car. You’re driving up a lush driveway to a massive black-and-gold tower. There's a full security team and valet waiting at the door. You hand over your keys and you walk in. The lobby? Double-height, light marble floors, chandeliers, and sleek metallic walls.
Forget pushing buttons and waiting. This is Trump Tower, so you get destination-control elevators with digital panels. Even the corridors leading to the flats are straight out of a design magazine — soft lighting, timber-slatted walls, and stone floors that are so shiny you can literally see your reflection.
Inside the ₹12 crore apartment
The first thing you notice is the floor — dark, glossy marble that reflects everything. The living room is huge but minimal, with grey walls, warm LED-lit ceilings, and an accent wall covered in geometric, metallic tiles. It’s giving luxury. Also read | Step inside billionaire Niranjan Hiranandani's lavish home in Mumbai's Malabar Hill: 6 floors of pure luxury
And then — the windows. Floor-to-ceiling glass. You get a postcard view of the Mumbai skyline and the Arabian Sea. It’s the kind of view that makes your morning coffee or tea feel like an event.
The apartment has a long, gallery-style hallway connecting all four bedrooms. Each bedroom follows the same palette — dark marble, soft grey walls, and those massive windows again. Every bedroom comes with its own super-luxe en-suite bathroom with floating vanities. The kitchen is practical — dual-tone cabinets, dark counters, built-in appliances, and a proper utility area hidden away.
For 1,600 square feet in Worli with concierge service, ultra-luxury amenities, three dedicated parking spots, and a view that never gets old — this is peak Mumbai luxury. It’s private, it’s striking, and it’s got that Trump Tower tag. If you’ve got ₹12 crore lying around, this is what quiet luxury looks like.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More