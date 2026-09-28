Step inside Trump Tower Mumbai's ₹12 crore apartment that looks like 5-star hotel: 1,600 square foot 4BHK with sea view

Forget pushing buttons and waiting. This is Trump Tower, so you get destination-control elevators with digital panels. Even the corridors leading to the flats are straight out of a design magazine — soft lighting, timber-slatted walls, and stone floors that are so shiny you can literally see your reflection.

The video starts POV-style from inside a car. You’re driving up a lush driveway to a massive black-and-gold tower. There's a full security team and valet waiting at the door. You hand over your keys and you walk in. The lobby? Double-height, light marble floors, chandeliers, and sleek metallic walls.

Be honest — you've gone down a rabbit hole watching luxury apartment tours on Instagram that you cannot afford. And now, here's a new one that's going to make you pause your scrolling. A September 27 Instagram video tour by The Smart Realtors — a Mumbai and Dubai-based luxury property firm — just gave a full walkthrough of a 4 BHK at Trump Tower Mumbai , and it’s exactly as extra as you’d expect. 1,600 square feet, ₹12 crore price, sea views for days, and three car parks. Also read | Step inside Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's regal Mumbai home

Inside the ₹ 12 crore apartment The first thing you notice is the floor — dark, glossy marble that reflects everything. The living room is huge but minimal, with grey walls, warm LED-lit ceilings, and an accent wall covered in geometric, metallic tiles. It’s giving luxury. Also read | Step inside billionaire Niranjan Hiranandani's lavish home in Mumbai's Malabar Hill: 6 floors of pure luxury

And then — the windows. Floor-to-ceiling glass. You get a postcard view of the Mumbai skyline and the Arabian Sea. It’s the kind of view that makes your morning coffee or tea feel like an event.

The apartment has a long, gallery-style hallway connecting all four bedrooms. Each bedroom follows the same palette — dark marble, soft grey walls, and those massive windows again. Every bedroom comes with its own super-luxe en-suite bathroom with floating vanities. The kitchen is practical — dual-tone cabinets, dark counters, built-in appliances, and a proper utility area hidden away.

For 1,600 square feet in Worli with concierge service, ultra-luxury amenities, three dedicated parking spots, and a view that never gets old — this is peak Mumbai luxury. It’s private, it’s striking, and it’s got that Trump Tower tag. If you’ve got ₹12 crore lying around, this is what quiet luxury looks like.

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