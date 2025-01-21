Trump Towers in India: All that you need to know about their location, price and more

There are currently four Trump Tower properties in Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, and Kolkata. With more launches expected in the coming months, India will have the highest number of Trump Towers, surpassing the United States. There are currently four Trump Tower properties in Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, and Kolkata. With more launches expected in the coming months, India will have the highest number of Trump Towers, surpassing the United States. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Panchshil Realty website)

Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers, the licensed partner for the Trump Organisation in India, who was in the US to attend President Donald Trump’s inauguration, had met Eric Trump, Donald Trump’s son, at the prestigious Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida and discussed the new Trump India projects with him.

“Had a great day discussing the new Trump India projects with Eric Trump at the stunning Mar-a-Lago club. Deal announcements coming soon!” Mehta had posted on his Instagram handle.

Mehta had earlier told HT.com that Tribeca Developers has finalised six new real estate deals totalling 8 million sq ft with the Trump brand in Pune, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. These are expected to have a sale potential of over ₹15000 crore.

Pune will host India's first Trump Office project, a significant commercial real estate development comprising 1.6 million square feet of office space with two iconic towers and a connected rooftop, he had said.

Mehta had told HT.com last year that “India has the highest number of Trump Towers outside America. With six more launches, India will have the highest number of Trump Towers.”

“These will be a mix of full stack and development management models. Each of these projects will have local partners - developers and landowners,” he had told HT.com.

Currently, India houses four Trump Tower properties in Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, and Kolkata, covering approximately 3.5 million square feet. The Gurugram and Kolkata projects are scheduled for delivery in 2025. It had earlier licensed the brand to Lodha for the Trump Tower in Mumbai and Panchshil Realty in Pune. It is executing the Gurugram project with the M3M group and the Kolkata project with the Unimark group. Buyers of these luxury housing units include HNIs and even Bollywood stars. As many as 20% are NRIs.

Trump projects in India

In the Pune real estate market, Trump Organisation has tied up with Panchshil Realty to construct Trump Towers in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune. The development in Pune consists of two 23-story towers, each with 46 single-floor apartments. The 46 apartments are ready-to-move-in and are spread across 3.69 lakh sq ft. The project comprises 5.5 BHK apartments.

According to the property registration data available on Zapkey.com, a real estate analytics firm, the price of apartments sold in Trump Towers Pune between 2013 and 2017 was around ₹23,000 per sq ft. These went up to around ₹28,000 per sq ft in 2024.

The per sq ft rate of apartments of other projects in Pune's Kalyani Nagar are available in the range of ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 per sq ft on carpet, as per property registration data on Zapkey.com

In the Mumbai real estate market, Trump Organisation partnered with Macrotech Developers, also known as Lodha Group. The Lodha Trump Tower in Mumbai is located in the Worli area and has 3 and 4 BHK apartments.

These apartments were sold at a price range of around ₹28,000 per sq ft to ₹35,000 per sq ft between 2014 and 2016, as per registration data on Zapkey.com. In 2024, these apartments are retailing in the range of ₹60,000 to ₹68,000 per sq ft, according to the Zapkey.com data. According to Zapkey data, other apartment projects in the vicinity command a price of around ₹40,000 to ₹55,000 per sq ft.

Trump Towers in Kolkata's Eastern Metropolitan Bypass, the city's main arterial road, are now selling for ₹14,000-16,000 per sq ft.

Kolkata-based real estate broker Hamlyn Realty, which is currently marketing the property, said they get at least two queries for the project each month. The project, which was soft-launched in mid-October 2017, has over 137 luxury apartments with 3-5 BHK configurations.

According to local brokers, the price of these apartments is between ₹4-7 crore. The West Bengal RERA (WBRERA) website mentioned that the project has a total carpet area of 24499 sq ft. Kolkata-based Unimark is executing the development.