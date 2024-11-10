Post Donald Trump’s win, India to become largest real estate hub for Trump Towers with massive expansion

After Donald Trump's historic win in US elections 2024, India is expected to become the largest real estate hub for Trump Towers outside of the United States. The licensed partner for the Trump Organisation in India, Tribeca Developers, has finalised six new real estate deals spread across Pune, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru totalling 8 mn sq ft with the US brand. These are expected to have a sale potential of over ₹15000 crore. After Donald Trump's historic win in US elections 2024, India is expected to become the largest real estate hub for Trump Towers outside of the United States. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Incidentally, India has the highest number of Trump branded projects in the world, after the US, with four Trump branded projects, totaling 3 m sq ft.

Tribeca Developers, Trump’s India partner, has indicated that they have finalized six new projects across India, totaling 8 m sq ft and with a sale potential of over ₹15,000 crore. The brand is now all set to enter three new markets Noida, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and come up with repeat projects in Pune, Mumbai and Gurugram.

“India has the highest number of Trump Towers outside America. Going forward with six more launches, India will have the highest number of Trump Towers,” Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers told HT.com.

“Trump is the only super luxury real estate brand in the world, and Tribeca has worked hard to ensure that our Trump projects in India become trophy properties. The new projects have been carefully selected over time, and we intend to push the boundaries of luxury even further with them, further solidifying Tribeca’s position as India’s leading trophy property developer,” he said.

The new projects will be located in Pune, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. “Two deals will be with repeat partners,” he said, adding at least four deals will be announced by early December.

“These will be a mix of full stack and development management models. Each of these projects will have local partners - developers as well as landowners,” he told HT.com.

Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump to visit India early next year

On plans to bring Donald Trump (Jr) to India, Mehta said that “the plan is to bring both Donald Trump (Jr) and Eric Trump to India next year…definitely in the first half.”

The two will visit India early next year to launch the Trump Tower projects, he said.

Repeat projects in Gurugram, Pune and Mumbai

The brand will be adding second properties in Gurugram, Pune and in Mumbai.

“In cities where Trump Towers already exist, the second version of these properties may be called Trump World Towers,” he said.

First Trump office project to come up in Pune

The brand is looking beyond residential projects this time round.

Of the six new properties, one is a large office development that is expected to come up in Pune. “This will be the first Trump office project in India. This is likely to be announced in December and launched in Q1-Q2 next year,” he said.

“Four projects are expected to be announced in December and these will be launched in the late Q1 or early Q2 calendar year next year - March and May 2025,” he said.

Trump Towers to launch first golf and villas project in India

One of the six projects is expected to be a golf and villas project, he added.

Tribeca has so far brought four Trump properties to India. It had earlier licensed the brand to Lodha for the Trump Tower in Mumbai and Panchshil Realty in Pune. It is executing the Gurugram project with the M3M group and the Kolkata project with the Unimark group. Buyers of these luxury housing units include HNIs and even Bollywood stars. As many as 20% are NRIs.

