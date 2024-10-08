Menu Explore
Barron Trump opted to live at this place while attending NYU

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Oct 08, 2024 06:55 AM IST

Barron Trump, the son of Donald Trump, is attending NYU but chose to live at Trump Tower instead of dorms.

Barron Trump, the youngest son of former US President Donald Trump, has opted for a different college experience than many of his peers at New York University (NYU). While a typical student at NYU’s Stern School of Business might reside in the university's dormitories, Barron has chosen to live at his family's residence, Trump Tower, instead of moving into a dorm room.

Barron Trump was escorted off to classes after visiting the dean's office at NYU, according to sources who spoke with The Post
Barron Trump was escorted off to classes after visiting the dean's office at NYU, according to sources who spoke with The Post

As the son of a billionaire and former U.S. president, it’s no surprise that Barron’s decision to skip dorm life isn't due to financial constraints. The 18-year-old had the option to live on campus like most freshmen, but his choice to stay at home reflects a personal preference.

Melania Trump told Fox News, “It was his decision to come here that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that.”

Barron is Melania Trump's ‘world’

Melania, who has largely kept her son’s life away from “public eyes”, also spoke about her pride in Barron’s development over the years. “I’m very proud of what he grew up to [be]. His strength. His intelligence. His knowledge, his kindness. It’s admirable,” she shared.

“I hope he will have a great experience because his life is very different than any other 18, 19-year-old child.”

In May, a source close to the family told People magazine just how central Barron is to Melania’s life. The source stated, “He is her world. She is proud of him, and she is the primary decision maker on Barron and his future.”

Notably, Students at NYU have been snapping photos and videos of Barron on campus, resulting in blurry and unsteady footage that's been dubbed the “Sasquatch effect”.

One of the NYU students told WIRED, “I feel like Barron could’ve gone to any school, but the fact that he chose one of the most liberal schools in the country speaks volumes. I was shocked and super intrigued that he would choose NYU.”

