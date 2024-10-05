Barron Trump reveals his ‘embarrassing’ nickname that Melania gave him

Barron Trump, the youngest son of former US President Donald Trump, has kept a relatively low profile throughout his father's time in the public eye, but he recently made headlines after graduating from Oxbridge Academy and assuming a role as one of Florida’s at-large delegates for the Republican National Convention. Former President Donald Trump, center right, stands with his wife Melania, second left, their son Barron, center left as the coffin carrying the remains of Amalija Knavs, the former first lady's mother, is carried into the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea for her funeral, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)

Standing at an impressive 6'7", Barron towers over most people, but his mother, Melania Trump, has nicknamed him ‘Mini Donald.’ Despite his stature, the nickname has more to do with his personality than his looks, much to the embarrassment of the 18-year-old.

Barron's characteristic through Melania's eye

While Barron has typically been seen more than heard, his resemblance to his father goes beyond his physical appearance. Like Donald Trump, Barron shares a fondness for suits and has shown an early interest in business and entrepreneurship.

Even at the age of five, the youngest Trump' son was already swinging golf clubs and talking about potential ventures. Melania, in a 2012 interview with Parenting, shared some insights into Barron’s early inclinations, saying, “He loves to build something and tear it down and build something else.”

Fluent in both English and Slovenian, Barron has embraced his mother’s heritage. Melania proudly mentioned in a 2011 interview that “Barron speaks two languages completely perfectly. He goes from one thing to another, Slovenian/English.” His fluency in Slovenian has allowed him to stay connected with his maternal grandparents, who once lived near Trump Tower, per Nicki Swift.

Barron's ‘golden spoon’ lifestyle

Barron also holds a unique place in history as the first presidential son to live in the White House since JFK Jr. However, he didn't move into the iconic residence until 2017, as Melania ensured that his school year in New York was uninterrupted.

Even before his time in Washington, he had his own floor in the Trump Tower penthouse, complete with a nursery, living room, kitchen, and rooms for his nannies. Barron has always gravitated toward tailored suits rather than casual clothing, a preference Melania highlighted in a 2013 interview with ABC News.

Maybe that's why during the recent dinner hosted at the Mar-a-Lago for A-listers like Patrick Bet David, Adam Sosnick, Tom Ellsworth, Vincent Oshana, and Jesse Watters from Valuetainment, Barron quipped, “'Who would ever eat food with a silver spoon? Mine was gold.”