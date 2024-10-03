Barron Trump quips, ‘Who would ever eat food with a silver spoon? Mine was…’

Barron Trump recently invited some of his friends to a private dinner at Mar-a-Lago Club. Among the guests were Patrick Bet David, Adam Sosnick, Tom Ellsworth, Vincent Oshana, and Jesse Watters from Valuetainment, the current affairs concentrated podcast. Former US President Donald Trump and his son Barron Trump attend the funeral of former first lady Melania Trump's mother Amalija Knavs, at Bethesda by the Sea Church, in Palm Beach, Florida, on January 18, 2023. The US Republican Party has named Donald Trump's 18 year-old son Barron as a Florida delegate to its national convention, propelling another member of the family into the spotlight. (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP)(AFP)

Barron also talked about life with his famous father, Donald Trump and how the general election in November can change decisions such as choosing a university as well as the story of a “golden spoon”.

During the dinner, many spoke about the financial difficulties they experienced. Listening to other men at the table, including Patrick Bet-David, an entrepreneur, men shared stories of their struggling economic lives and how the struggle influenced life.

When Barron chimed in with his own, more unusual story, sharing, “'Yeah, same here, I mean, I was born in the penthouse of a building all the way up top.'”

“'Life was hard,'” Barron joked before launching into a story about being fed with a silver spoon. He remarked, “'Who would ever eat food with a silver spoon? Mine was gold.'”

Podcast host describes Barron's character

The hosts, as well as the other guests, were left both puzzled and entertained by the story. They later expressed, the ex-prez's youngest son is “Witty, smart, and hilarious.”

“Barron was “sharp, funny, sarcastic, tough, quick, not weak.” The podcaster said, “I've never laughed this hard. He ran the whole dinner with stories and entertainment. He gave honest life anecdotes about family—it was cracking me up. He was a kid, but he wasn’t snide or telling dirty jokes. He was an incredibly balanced, engaging, witty, funny guy. I came away liking him a lot.”

Growing up as the son of a billionaire real estate mogul, Barron has lived a life of luxury, from residing in high-end properties to attending private schools. His humorous quip about a golden spoon playfully acknowledged that his lifestyle has been far from ordinary.