Barron Trump quips, ‘Who would ever eat food with a silver spoon? Mine was…’
Barron Trump hosted a private dinner at Mar-a-Lago with friends, discussing life with his father and sharing humorous anecdotes about “golden spoon”.
Barron Trump recently invited some of his friends to a private dinner at Mar-a-Lago Club. Among the guests were Patrick Bet David, Adam Sosnick, Tom Ellsworth, Vincent Oshana, and Jesse Watters from Valuetainment, the current affairs concentrated podcast.
Barron also talked about life with his famous father, Donald Trump and how the general election in November can change decisions such as choosing a university as well as the story of a “golden spoon”.
During the dinner, many spoke about the financial difficulties they experienced. Listening to other men at the table, including Patrick Bet-David, an entrepreneur, men shared stories of their struggling economic lives and how the struggle influenced life.
When Barron chimed in with his own, more unusual story, sharing, “'Yeah, same here, I mean, I was born in the penthouse of a building all the way up top.'”
“'Life was hard,'” Barron joked before launching into a story about being fed with a silver spoon. He remarked, “'Who would ever eat food with a silver spoon? Mine was gold.'”
Podcast host describes Barron's character
The hosts, as well as the other guests, were left both puzzled and entertained by the story. They later expressed, the ex-prez's youngest son is “Witty, smart, and hilarious.”
“Barron was “sharp, funny, sarcastic, tough, quick, not weak.” The podcaster said, “I've never laughed this hard. He ran the whole dinner with stories and entertainment. He gave honest life anecdotes about family—it was cracking me up. He was a kid, but he wasn’t snide or telling dirty jokes. He was an incredibly balanced, engaging, witty, funny guy. I came away liking him a lot.”
Growing up as the son of a billionaire real estate mogul, Barron has lived a life of luxury, from residing in high-end properties to attending private schools. His humorous quip about a golden spoon playfully acknowledged that his lifestyle has been far from ordinary.