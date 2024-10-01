Barron Trump's best friend Bo Loudon has declared that world needs more of Elon Musk after the Tesla CEO blasted Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom for signing legislation prohibiting local governments from requiring voters to show identification at the polling stations in order to cast a ballot. The billionaire dubbed Newsom “The Joker.” Barron Trump's friend Bo Loudon also reacted to the X owner's post that has garnered over 30 million views so far. He asserted that “the world needs less” of Newsom and “more of” Musk.” (AP/X)

“Wow, it is now illegal to require voter ID in California! They just made PREVENTING voter fraud against the law. The Joker is in charge,” Tesla CEO Musk, who has endorsed Donald Trump in the White House race, wrote on X.

Responding to Musk's now-viral post, one X user wrote: “The only reason. The only reason that you would ban voter ID is because you want to cheat. Period.”

“The mask is coming off,” another commented.

“They're legalizing the mechanisms they use to cheat, so no one can call them out,” a third user chimed in.

Meanwhile, Bo Loudon also reacted to the X owner's post that has garnered over 30 million views so far. He asserted that "the world needs less" of Newsom and "more of" Musk."

All you need to know about California's new law

Earlier this year, Democrat state senator David Min presented the bill. Following this, it was passed by the California Assembly in August. On Thursday, Newsom signed the bill into legislation.

The voter ID amendment, Measure A, was passed by the majority of voters in the beach city of Huntington Beach in March. With its approval, the city was able to mandate voter identification, expand the number of in-person voting locations, and keep an eye on ballot drop boxes during local elections. Counties' election data indicates that the initiative received 53.4% of the vote in March.

Attorney General Rob Bonta and California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, however, opposed the voter ID proposal in Huntington Beach, which sought to change the city charter to permit voter ID requirements by 2026.

Bonta and Weber contended in their lawsuit that the voter ID statute enacted by the city “unlawfully conflicts and is preempted by state law.”

The National Conference of State Legislatures lists California as one of the 14 states that does not demand voter identification while casting a ballot.

In a statement released earlier this year, Bonta stated, "The right to freely cast your vote is the foundation of our democracy and Huntington Beach's voter ID policy flies in the face of this principle."

According to him, there are currently “strong voter ID requirements with strong protections to prevent voter fraud” in state elections. He said that “low-income voters, voters of color, young or elderly voters, and people with disabilities” will be disproportionately affected by the new requirements.