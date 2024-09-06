Barron Trump's NYU peers share their honest reactions: ‘My mom wants me to marry him…’

Barron Trump has begun his freshman year at New York University. The 18-year-old son of former president Donald Trump has reportedly joined Stern School of Business. As he begins his college career, his new classmates have shared their candid opinions about the republican candidate’s son. Barron Trump was escorted off to classes after visiting the dean's office at NYU, according to sources who spoke with The Post

Reactions are mixed, while some students see his presence as an opportunity to connect with the son of a prominent figure, others wonder how he'll navigate the famously liberal campus environment.

Barron Trump kicks off freshman year at NYU

Donald and Melania Trump’s only son, Barron, who often remains in the spotlight owing to his towering height, presence at his father's rallies, and potential political aspirations, has now embarked on his college career. Surrounded by secret service agents, he arrived on campus, with many wondering if he would ever experience a typical college life. In response to Daily Mail's inquiries, several of Barron's peers expressed their willingness to judge him based on his own merits, rather than any preconceived notions.

What Barron Trump’s NYU peers think about him

“I feel really bad for him, he did not choose this life,” a student told the Mail, suggesting she felt “excited and intrigued” after learning about the presence of the Secret Service on the campus. “He's going to NYU so if he is at all interested in girls, he's going to become kind of liberal I'll tell you that,” another student added.

However, many expressed interest in extending a friendship to him, with one noting, "Who wouldn't want to be friends with a Trump?" Another added that they are not going to judge Barron based on his father’s controversies. "His dad is his dad, and he is his own person, so I'm not going to judge him," one student said.

“My mom is going to want me to marry him,” one Baron’s classmate added. Another student mentioned interest in collaborating with Barron on a "diss track against Kamala Harris," referring to Vice President Harris.

Not everyone wants to be friends with Barron

While some students expressed openness to getting to know Barron on his own merits, others acknowledged the social and political divide on campus. There are definitely those who are curious about Barron, but there are also plenty of us who are focused on our studies and building our own networks.

“It speaks to the privilege that a lot of the NYU kids have. I'm only here because of financial aid,” a student told Mail. Barron's college choice was a secret until his father confirmed it, proudly mentioning that Barron had received acceptances from multiple universities.

The youngest Trump was rumoured to be joining Pennsylvania University until riots broke out due to massive protests against Israel in the Israel vs. Palestine conflict. Trump later suggested that Barron’s choice of university was influenced by these riots.

Barron Trump joins Stern School of Business

“He's a very smart guy, and he'll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at N.Y.U.,” Trump informed the outlet earlier. Stern is one of the best business schools in the U.S., and its undergraduate program is super competitive, with only about 1 in 20 students getting in. The former prez earlier described how Barron was accepted in all the universities he applied to because he is “Really smart.” Some Notable alumni of Stern Business School include Alan Greenspan, the former chairman of the Federal Reserve, and Kenneth Langone among others.