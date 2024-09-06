Taylor Swift touches down at Travis Kelce’s NFL Kickoff, flaunts red boots for Chiefs game: Hello guys…

Taylor Swift made a stunning entrance at the NFL Kickoff game, flaunting her stylish self in a glamorous fit. The Eras Tour superstar arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Her arrival was met with a roar of excitement starting from the hallway to the stadium, where she also took a moment and happily greeted the crowd. Her casual yet chic look perfectly complemented the energetic atmosphere of the NFL season opener. Taylor Swift dazzles at NFL Kickoff game, sporting a chic denim outfit and red boots.(Pic- X, getty img)

Taylor Swift arrives for Chiefs game at NFL season opener

Swift has officially stepped back into her ‘Red’ era, and fans can’t get enough. She rocked a denim-on-denim look, featuring a corset top and skirt, but it was the bold knee-high red boots that really stole the show. Arriving in style on a golf cart, the superstar greeted fans on her way into the stadium with a friendly, “Hello... how are you guys?”

All Swift arrangement Arrowhead

Swift's appearance in an NFL promo had already hinted that her next visit would be handled with extra care, and it certainly was. Reports suggest special seating and heightened security were arranged for the Cruel Summer singer, who showed up for the Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game on Thursday night. Last time, Swift cheered alongside Kelce's mom, Donna, sparking viral moments like their unforgettable Super Bowl kiss and girlfriends showing up. Now, all eyes are on whether Lady Luck will work her magic for Kelce once again.

Travis-Kelce ‘breakup’ contract

This appearance comes just a day after a representative from Kelce’s agency told PEOPLE that the alleged document titled "Comprehensive Media Plan for Travis Kelce's Relations Following Breakup with Taylor Swift" is "entirely false and fabricated." Additionally, there were claims that Taylor and Travis laughed off the rumours and were actually planning something special for September 28, the date the document falsely predicted as their breakup.

The original Reddit thread that posted the document has since been deleted, and Kelce’s PR team informed PEOPLE they have now involved the legal team in the matter "to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents."