Johnny Depp’s ‘rotting’ teeth makeover: New pearly whites shine in video; fans impressed

Johnny Depp’s dental health has been a topic of conversation online in recent months, with viral photos of seemingly ‘rotting’ teeth left fans ‘disgusted.’ However, Depp appears to have addressed these concerns with a shocking improvement. In a recent video, the actor flaunted a set of noticeably whiter teeth, prompting positive reactions from fans who said he looks ‘handsome’ and more ‘lively.’ Johnny Depp(Getty Images/Twitter)

Johnny Depp debuts new teeth

Captain Jack Sparrow appears to have undergone a dental makeover, with the latest Instagram video serving as proof. The video, posted by a bartender during Depp’s Bahamas vacation and confirmed by PageSix, shows the actor interacting with patrons and staff at a beachside bar in Exuma.

The Pirates of the Carribean star was in high spirits, grinning frequently for those filming, shaking hands with fans, and even stepping behind the bar to assist with making drinks.

“He looks happier than ever,” a fan noted. “He got his grin back,” another chimed in. People were also quick enough to point out his ‘white and healthy’ looking teeth. ““Am I right too [sic] see that his teeth are looking brighter than ever before???” a third chimed in. “Def got his teeth done! Looks so good," another one responded to the query.

Johnny Depp’s ‘rotting’ teeth controversy

Johnny Depp's show-and-tell at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival got people talking about his teeth online. Even though the actor did a great job in "Jeanne du Barry," it was his red carpet look that everyone was checking out. Pictures of Depp's stained and misaligned teeth started going around, causing a bunch of chatter and guesses. Some worried about him, while others made jokes about it.

"Johnny Depp’s teeth are literally ROTTING," a person commented back then in disbelief. "Johnny Depp’s new movie, #JeanneDuBarry, debuts with a metacritic score of 51, an F rating. The score is currently as yellow as his teeth. Congratulations!" a second tried to mock the actor and the project. However, many defended the star, noting that his teeth were in better shape than one might expect for someone in their 60s. "I think his teeth are not that bad for a sixty year old considering all he's been through and totally natural unlike his ex-wife," one wrote.

Johnny Depp has said before that he's not great at taking care of his teeth and even bragged about how he thinks they look. In an interview with Premiere magazine back in 1995, he opened up about having a lot of cavities and not having his root canal done yet. Even with all these problems, Depp likes his crooked smile and even compared it to purposely making things look flawed on beaded items.