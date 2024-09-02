Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, enjoyed a romantic Venetian getaway, sharing the spotlight with the stylish Clooneys. After debuting their highly anticipated collaboration Wolfs at the Venice International Film Festival, Brad and George managed to seamlessly transition into a double date with their partners. Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines cruise Venice canals in motorboat with George and Amal Clooney for double date(AFP)

The couple reportedly made a glamourous entrance, arriving by motorboat taxi directly from the island hotel where George and Amal were staying during their trip.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon set sail in Venice with Clooneys

According to PEOPLE, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon enjoyed a cosy boat ride together while heading to dinner in Venice with their celebrity friends. The Moneyball star and the model, sitting in the back of the taxi boat, took in the stunning Venetian views. Their destination was a popular dining spot favoured by George and Amal Clooney.

As they cruised along the canal, Pitt, 60, wrapped his arm around de Ramon, 34, and waved at the paparazzi while she smiled. The duo looked absolutely stunning in their designer outfits. The Babylon star sported a casual white crisp button-up shirt, while de Ramon donned a skintight black midi dress. Meanwhile, George Clooney looked dapper in a blue suit, and his wife, Amal, 46, exuded elegance in a black dress.

Brad, Ines enjoy double date with George, Amal Clooney

At Ristorante Da Ivo, a beloved Venetian haunt of the Clooney couple, Brad Pitt made sure his partner was having a good time. The restaurant, known for its exquisite cuisine, served up signature dishes like zucchini flowers stuffed with mozzarella, porcini mushrooms and truffle risotto, sliced meat, and paccheri pasta, according to People.

Later on, George Clooney was seen hanging out with a bunch of Apple TV bosses who were also having dinner at the place. The place was first set up for a private party that night, but they decided to let the executives come in and join the fun.

After the date, Brad and Ines departed first, taking the same motorboat taxi they arrived in. The Clooneys followed a bit later. After dinner, George was spotted assisting Amal as she boarded the boat.

No ‘ex-encounter’ between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Anticipation was high that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the feuding former flames, might reunite at the Venice International Film Festival premiere. However, the festival organizers took proactive measures to ensure that the exes didn't cross paths during the star-studded event.

“Angelina will be on the first day, on Thursday [Aug. 29], and she will leave right after with [‘Maria’ director] Pablo Larraín to go to Telluride [Film Festival in Colorado],” artistic director Alberto Barbera told Vanity Fair ahead of the festival. “So Brad will arrive only on Saturday, in Venice. There is no way that they can cross each other.”

On Friday, Angelina Jolie stole the show with the premiere of her film "Maria," a biopic about the legendary opera singer Maria Callas. Brad Pitt, on the other hand, arrived at the festival the following day for his film Wolfs.