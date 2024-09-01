Nikki Garcia spotted ‘ringless’ boarding private jet after ‘DWTS’ husband Artem’s domestic violence arrest

Nikki Garcia, the professional dancer and wife of Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, was recently seen boarding a private jet with her son, Matteo. The sighting comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Chigvintsev’s recent arrest on domestic violence charges. He was reportedly taken into custody Thursday morning in Napa Valley, California, and held on felony charges, according to TMZ. Artem Chigvintsev was arrested on domestic violence charges in Napa Valley, California, just days after celebrating his wedding anniversary (Theartemc/Instagram)

Nikki Garcia spotted ‘without ring’

On Saturday, TMZ reported that Nikki 'Bella' Garcia and her son Matteo were seen boarding a private jet at San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport. This marks her first public appearance since her husband Chigvintsev’s arrest, which occurred just days after the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

While the victim’s name has not been disclosed, a spokesperson stated, 'This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time.”

Nikki Garcia gearing up for Netflix show

While the exact destination of Nikki Garcia's recent private jet trip remains unconfirmed, reports suggest that she might be heading to Los Angeles. The WWE alum is probably co-hosting Netflix's "Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef," a live hot dog eating competition, alongside Rob Riggle on Monday, September 2. Before boarding her flight, Garcia and her son were seen leaving their home in Napa Valley, California, and making a quick stop at Starbucks, according to PageSix.

Only two days before the arrest, Garcia posted a heartfelt message to celebrate her two-year wedding anniversary with her husband. The 40 years old took to her Instagram and while referring to Elvis Presley's hit song, Can't Help Falling in Love she wrote, “Happy anniversary my love, can’t see my life without you. You are my everything.”

Artem Chigvintsev’s domestic violence case

The Dancing With the Stars pro, 42, was reportedly arrested on a felony corporal injury charge Thursday morning. While it's unclear if Garcia was involved in the incident, she was confirmed to be in Napa at the time, as indicated by her Instagram story. Chigvintsev was released shortly after the arrest, with bail set at $25,000, according to booking records reviewed by the POST. A 911 call recording obtained by TMZ reveals that she allegedly threw shoes at her husband.

“Initially, this came in as requesting medical, but now the RP [reporting party] is stating he got into an argument with his wife, and his wife threw shoes at RP. There is a child on scene,” the call operator was heard saying.