Taylor Swift night on Dancing With the Stars recap: Here's who went home during week 9

This week's theme on Dancing With the Stars was Taylor Swift night, inspired by the pop sensation's ongoing Eras Tour. With exhilarating dance numbers on the 33-year-old singer's hits like Cruel Summer and Look What You Made Me Do, it's safe to say that the whole place shimmered. Well, in this case, the whole stage did. The top performers for the night were singer-songwriter Jason Mraz and his partner Daniella Karagach, scoring a perfect 40 for their Argentine tango performance to Swift's Dont Blame Me. This week's theme for DWTS was Taylor Swift night(Instagram/ DWTS)

To make things more exciting on the ninth episode of Dancing With The Stars Season 32, Eras Tour lead choreographer Mandy Moore made an appearance as a guest judge. Although the star of the night couldn't be there amid her busy schedule, in a pre-recorded message, Swift said, “Thank you so much for having this me-themed night. I so wish I could be there to see what you and your amazing choreographers and my friend, Mandy Moore, have put together. I wish I could be there, but I’m on tour in Brazil. But I’m sending you guys all my love and best of luck to all the contestants.”

DWTS Season 32 Episode 9 recap and elimination

Each and every dance number did justice to the magic of Swift's Eras Tour. However, considering the competitive aspect of the show, one celebrity must bid farewell. American Pie star Alyson Hannigan and her partner Sasha Farber scored 29 out of 40 for their cha-cha performance to Swift's You Belong With Me. Although their “charisma” caught the judges' eyes, their “timing was off” according to judge Derek Hough.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and her partner Pasha Pashkov's exciting rumba to Cruel Summer gained them a 37 out of 40. In a tie with The Bachellorette's Charity Lawson and her partner Artem Chigvintsev, who performed Argentine tango to Look What You Made Me Do, actress Xochitl Gomez and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy scored 38 out of 40 for their joyful quickstep to Paper Rings.

Here's who went home on DWTS Taylor Swift night

Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey and his partner Rylee Arnold performed an elaborate rumba to August. Although they scored 30 out of 40, they had to bid farewell to the popular dance reality show. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba said, “There is a lot of content, more than you’ve ever done. I believe you are here for a reason. You are showing a lot of people what it is to not have a lot of experience. I’m proud of you but you still have work to do.” Following their elimination after the relay rounds, Jowsey said, “I can’t believe we made it this far.”