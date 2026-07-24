Who was Lilithistruth? Where is Michelle Hadley now? All you need to know as Netflix releases Toxic Love Story

The mystery behind the Toxic Love Story, a new documentary on Netflix, has had everyone in a chokehold. The documentary follows the story of Michelle Handley, who was wrongly accused of orchestrating an elaborate harassment campaign against her ex-husband and his new wife. Michelle Hadley spent 88 days in a California jail in 2016 after being accused of a stalking campaign she did not commit. (Netflix)

The story starts in 2016. Newlyweds Ian Diaz and Angela Connell Diaz seemed to have a picture-perfect life, living in Anaheim, minutes away from Disneyland. Angela was pregnant with twins, and the couple seemed to be settling into married life.

Then the threatening emails started arriving.

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Who was Lilithistruth? Angela began receiving threatening emails from an online account called “Lilithistruth.” The messages contained violent threats directed at her, her home and her unborn twins. Lilithistruth even posed as Angela to reply to a Craigslist advertisement describing a rape fantasy and asking a stranger to carry it out at the couple's Anaheim condominium.

Concerned by their safety, Ian, a US deputy marshal and Angela decided to report the threats to the police.

The username “Lilithistruth” is an apparent reference to the biblical figure Lilith, who was Adam’s first wife. According to later interpretations, Lilith refused to submit to Adam, left the Garden of Eden and became associated with demons. The biblical references immediately drew investigators' attention.

Hence, Lilthistruth was first assumed to be Michelle Hadley, Ian’s first wife.

Their relationship had deteriorated years earlier. When things started going south, she decided to leave the condo they once shared. She was then found wandering in the Arizona desert, as a result of experiencing complex post-traumatic stress disorder. She had also previously sent Ian emails containing biblical language, telling him he would one day be held accountable for his actions.

Those details initially appeared to support the prosecution's case. However, the investigation gradually uncovered evidence suggesting that Michelle had been framed.

Digital evidence ultimately pointed investigators back to Ian Diaz. Authorities determined that the threatening emails and Craigslist post originated from Ian's locations. He even sent messages while he was at the Anaheim condominium he shared with Angela.

Prosecutors later concluded that Ian had created the "Lilithistruth" persona to frame his former wife.

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Where is Michelle Hadley now? Michelle Hadley spent 88 days in a California jail in 2016 after being accused of a stalking campaign she did not commit.

Following her release, Hadley has spoken publicly about surviving the ordeal. She is now a strong survivor, with a life to live. Hadley has become an outspoken advocate for survivors since her release, and she hopes the film reaches every woman in a situation like hers.

“I want her to know she’s not alone, that every single woman who has been through something like this has come out the other side a warrior, and that she has basically a whole army on her side that we can be a beacon for them, light in the storm,” she said in the documentary.

One of the most emotional moments in Hadley's story came on the day Ian Diaz was convicted. On that same day, she gave birth to her daughter.

“My life has been filled by strange, often symbolic, and sometimes beautiful coincidences like this,” she said at the time in a statement to NBC News. “My daughter represents my rainbow after a very long storm, and my heart has never felt so full.”

Today, Hadley has returned to work and has dedicated her life to raising her daughter. “Raising this beautiful girl is my fairy tale ending,” she said. “I think it is happily ever after. I’m not a princess, but I get to be the hero in my own story.”

Written by: Harini Oviya