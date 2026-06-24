Where is McCurtain Memorial Hospital? ‘Maternal Instinct’ fame Idabel clinic rebuffs interest with strong statement

McCurtain Memorial Hospital, in Idabel, Oklahoma, took notice of the heightened interest towards the hospital, after the release of Netflix's true-crime documentary, Maternal Instinct. Taylor Parker (Idabel Police Department)

Maternal Instinct deals with the gruesome murder committed by Taylor Parker who was pulled over by a Texas state trooper and taken to McCurtain Memorial Hospital for driving erratically after committing the crime.

Parker killed Reagan Michelle Simmons-Hancock to carry out a chilling fetal abduction in New Boston, Texas. She killed Simmons-Hancock, who was 36-week pregnant at the time, by striking her with a heavy object. She then tried to abduct the fetus by cutting it, but the child did not survive. She is now waiting her execution in Gainesville, Texas.

Why has the hospital gained traction? The places depicted in the documentary, where Taylor Parker's case took place, have become of interest to viewers as they revisit the case from 2020. However, McCurtain Memorial Hospital has rebuffed the attention it is receiving due to ‘Maternal Instructs.’

Also read: Who are the women on death row in US? All on Taylor Parker, Christa Pike & more as Maternal Instinct streams on Netflix

They made it clear that the Taylor Parker case is not a source of entertainment. Even though a documentary was made, it is still a source of pain for everyone involved, the hospital said in a statement.

“This is not a story of entertainment or a destination for tourism. It is a story of devastating loss.” The statement read. “Out of respect for those affected, including the family, our staff, and the community, McCurtain Memorial Hospital will not participate in interviews, photo opportunities, tours, or discussions related to these events.”

“The New Boston community will forever carry the scars of this loss, and many members of our team continue to carry those memories as well.,” the statement concluded.

Read More I Taylor Parker denied final meal; why Texas stopped practice for death row inmates

Taylor Parker was handed an execution sentence by a jury in Bowie County, Texas on September 12, 2022.

McCurtain Memorial Hospital is a community hospital in Idabel serving McCurtain County and surrounding areas in southeastern Oklahoma. The facility provides emergency care, inpatient and outpatient services