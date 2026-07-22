Who is Sophia Maddox? Charles Manson's granddaughter uncovers family secret in chilling new documentary

Sophia Maddox, a Los Angeles-based filmmaker and actress, is stepping into the spotlight with a deeply personal documentary that explores one of the most shocking family discoveries imaginable. Sophia Maddox is a 26-year-old Los Angeles-based actress and filmmaker. According to People, her family's story changed after her father, Daniel Arguelles, confirmed through DNA testing that Charles Manson was his biological father. (Sophia Maddox | Instagram)

Her new Hulu documentary, My Grandfather Charles Manson, premieres on July 22 and chronicles how she learned that convicted murderer and cult leader Charles Manson was her biological grandfather. The film follows her search for answers as she understands the lasting impact of one of America's most infamous criminal legacies.

The documentary arrives years after Maddox's father, Daniel Arguelles, uncovered the family connection through DNA testing.

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Who is Sophia Maddox? Sophia Maddox is a 26-year-old Los Angeles-based actress and filmmaker. According to People, her family's story changed after her father, Daniel Arguelles, confirmed through DNA testing that Charles Manson was his biological father.

Maddox has said she first learned about the discovery after returning home from a flight during which she contracted COVID-19. While speaking to her father over the phone, he revealed he believed he had identified his biological father.

"It just popped up," Maddox recalled. “He said, 'I think I found out who my dad is. And if it's true, it's really dark.'”

Arguelles, who was raised by his mother and stepfather, never knew the identity of his biological father. In 2015, he submitted his DNA to a genealogy website. Years later, he matched with Michael Brunner, one of Charles Manson's known sons, on Ancestry.com. Further DNA testing confirmed the biological connection in 2022.

At the time, Maddox knew little about her family's history. Her main reference point was Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, which reimagines the events surrounding Charles Manson and the Manson Family's infamous 1969 Tate–LaBianca murders.

Maddox has since formed a relationship with Brunner while continuing to explore the hidden chapters of her family's history.

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What is My Grandfather Charles Manson about? My Grandfather Charles Manson focuses on Maddox's personal journey after learning the truth about her ancestry.

The documentary follows her conversations with former members of the Manson Family, including Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme, who was portrayed by Dakota Fanning in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. Maddox said she wanted to hear directly from people who knew Manson instead of relying only on media accounts or courtroom narratives.

"I was interested in hearing from people who knew him, not the media's interpretation, not a prosecutor's interpretation," she told People. "I've gathered my own opinions on him."

The impact of the news on her relationship with her father is also explored in the movie. Maddox claims that although learning the truth caused an emotional rift between them, it eventually helped her comprehend the true history of her family.

"I'm grateful to have uncovered my family's truth, not just the sensational ones," she remarked.

Charles Manson and the Manson family crimes Charles Manson became one of America's most notorious criminals after directing followers of the Manson Family cult to carry out the 1969 Tate-LaBianca murders.

The chain of murders committed by Charles Manson claimed nine lives, including actress Sharon Tate, who was eight months pregnant. Although Manson did not personally commit the killings, he was convicted in 1971 of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

His death sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment after California temporarily abolished capital punishment. He died in prison in 2017 at the age of 83.