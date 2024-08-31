Artem Chigvintsev’s wife Nikki Bella breaks silence over DWTS star's domestic violence arrest

Nikki Bella, whose legal name is Nikki Garcia, is asking for privacy after her husband Artem Chigvintsev's arrest. The DWTS star was detained for domestic violence at the couple's Napa County home on Thursday. A representative for the WWE alum said in a statement released Friday that what happened between her and the Russian dancer is a “private matter.” A rep for Nikki Bella said on Friday that the former WWE star is seeking privacy following her husband, Artem Chigvintsev's domestic violence arrest

WWE star Nikki Bella breaks silence on husband Artem Chigvintsev's arrest

According to the records reviewed by Fox News Digital, the 42-year-old pro dancer was arrested at approximately 9:40 am for domestic violence. He was later released at approximately 2:18 p.m. the same day on $25,000 bail, according to Fox News. Shortly after Chigvintsev was released, a spokesperson said, “This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time.”

Just two days before the arrest, Garcia shared a loving message for her husband to mark their two-year wedding anniversary. “Happy anniversary my love, can’t see my life without you. You are my everything,” the 40-year-old wrote on Instagram. “This song is our love story,” she went on, referring to Elvis Presley's hit song, Can't Help Falling in Love.

“I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. That’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be,” the former pro wrestler added.

While it is not confirmed yet whether Garcia was involved in the domestic violence, a 911 call recording obtained by TMZ reveals that she threw shoes at Chigvintsev. “Initially, this came in as requesting medical, but now the RP [reporting party] is stating he got into an argument with his wife, and his wife threw shoes at RP. There is a child on scene,” the operator was heard saying.