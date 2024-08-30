Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew killed in New Jersey bike crash by suspected drunk driver

NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed in a bike crash on Thursday night in New Jersey. The Columbus Blue Jackets star and his 29-year-old brother were riding bicycles in Salem County when a suspected drunk driver struck them, New Jersey state police said. The 31-year-old athlete's NHL team confirmed the news of their death in a statement released Friday morning. Columbus Blue Jackets's Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed in New Jersey after a suspected drunk driver crashed into them while they were riding bicycles on Thursday night.(via REUTERS)

Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew killed in NJ crash

The Gaudreau brothers were cycling on County Route 551 in Oldmans Township at around 8:30 pm when 43-year-old Sean Higgins of Woodstown crashed his jeep into them while attempting to pass a slower vehicle. The authorities said that the driver remained at the site after the fatal accident, per Fox News. Both Johnny and Matthew were declared dead at the scene.

Higgins was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, the police said. He was jailed at the Salem County Correctional Facility after being charged with two counts of death by auto. Johnny is survived by his wife, Meredith, and two young children, a daughter, Noa, and a son, Johnny, while Matthew left behind his wife, Madeline.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend,” read the statement by the NFL team. “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew.”

On behalf of the family, their uncle Jim Gaudreau released a statement that read, “Last night we lost two husbands, two fathers, two sons, two brothers, two sons and brothers in law, two nephews, two cousins, two family members, two teammates, two friends but truly two amazing humans.”

“We want to let everyone know we are receiving your messages of love and support and we appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers. We ask for your continued respect and privacy during this very difficult period of grief. From all our families and the bottom of our hearts (the Gaudreau, Morris, Korbitz, Venello and Joyce Families),” Jim added.