DWTS Artem Chigvintsev released from jail following domestic violence arrest, days after Nikki Garcia anniversary

Artem Chigvintsev, a professional dancer from 'Dancing with the Stars,' has been released from jail following his arrest on domestic violence charges. He was reportedly taken into custody on Thursday morning in Napa Valley, California, and held on a felony charge, according to TMZ. Chigvintsev and his wife, Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Bella), had recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Monday. Artem Chigvintsev was arrested on domestic violence charges in Napa Valley, California, just days after celebrating his wedding anniversary (Theartemc/Instagram)

Artem Chigvintsev arrested in domestic violence case

For the victim's safety and privacy, their identity has not been disclosed. The investigation into the alleged domestic violence incident is ongoing. The exact circumstances leading to his arrest remain unclear, but it was confirmed that his wife, former WWE star Nikki Bella, was also in Napa at the time of the incident. She revealed the same in her Instagram story earlier.

However, her involvement in the matter has not been confirmed. According to reports, “an arrest was made at the scene,” and there were “indications of injuries.” The victim has requested complete “confidentiality regarding the incident."

The Emmy-nominated choreographer had previously faced allegations in 2012 of 'kicking and shoving' his 'Strictly Come Dancing' partner, Fern Britton.

Artem Chigvintsev’s mugshot released

The Napa County Department of Corrections released a mugshot of Artem Chigvintsev following his arrest on domestic violence charges. He was released from custody at 2:18 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday and the bail was set at $25,000, according to booking records reviewed by the POST.

Artem and Nikki celebrated their wedding anniversary 3 days back

Just three days before the domestic violence happened, Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella were celebrating their wedding anniversary. They got married in 2022, but they first met and fell in love back in 2019 while they were on 'Dancing with the Stars'.

The couple has a son named Matteo. Representatives for both Chigvintsev and Bella have declined to comment on the situation, and further details are expected to be released in due time.