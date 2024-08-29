Trump accuses Mark Zuckerberg of plotting against him; warns of lifetime in prison if Meta…

In his upcoming book Save America, set to hit the market on September 3, Donald Trump lashed out at Mark Zuckerberg, accusing him of sabotage during the 2020 election. In the book, the former President, 78, recounts a meeting with the tech mogul, 40, and expresses his outrage over the election's outcome. US President Trump late Thursday posted a picture on Facebook and Twitter showing him shaking hands with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, but didn’t share details of their conversation.(Photo Credit: DonaldTrump/Twitter)

He warns that if the Meta CEO or anyone else engages in illegal activities in the 2024 Presidential Election, they could face a lifetime in prison. This comes right after Zuckerberg accused the Biden-Harris administration of pressuring the social media giant to censor certain COVID-19 content on Facebook.

Trump accuses Mark Zuckerberg of scheming against him

Just hours after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologised for collaborating with the Biden-Harris administration to censor COVID-19 content, former President Donald Trump claims in his upcoming book, set for release next week, that Zuckerberg conspired against him during the 2020 election. This is just another time Trump is going after big tech companies; before that, his team said Google was messing with search results about him in days leading to elections.

The book has a photo from an unknown date showing Trump hanging out with Zuckerberg at the White House. Right under the picture, Trump jots down that Zuckerberg would drop by the Oval Office to hang out with him. ACcording to Politico it further says, “He would bring his very nice wife to dinners, be as nice as anyone could be, while always plotting to install shameful Lock Boxes in a true PLOT AGAINST THE PRESIDENT.”

The former prez was seemingly referring to the time when Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, gave a whopping $420 million to help out with election setup during the 2020 elections.

Tump says Zuckerberg will serve last time in prison if….

“We are watching him closely, and if he does anything illegal this time he will spend the rest of his life in prison — as will others who cheat in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Trump continued in the book as per Politico.

While rich Elon Musk is teaming up with Trump's crew for the next elections, Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg is opting not to back either President Biden or the ex-President Trump. Zuckerberg has made it clear he's not planning to get too involved in the 2024 election and says he won't be throwing money or support into it before November 5th, the day of the presidential vote.

Republicans have frequently complained about Meta's behavior, like when it first restricted The Post's big story about Hunter Biden's laptop and supposedly teamed up with the government to manage specific COVID-19 content. Back then, the FBI mentioned that the news might have been a Russian plan to mess with the election.

Last month, Trump vented his anger at Zuckerberg in a Truth Social post, declaring, “ELECTION FRAUDSTERS are operating at unprecedented levels and will face lengthy prison sentences. We know who you are. DON’T DO IT! ZUCKERBUCKS, beware.”

Zuckerberg apologies for censoring Covid 19

On Monday, Mark Zuckerberg, the boss of Meta, wrote a letter to the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee and admitted they made a mistake by not letting the story go. He said it's obvious now that the reporting wasn't Russian disinformation and they shouldn't have ignored it.

In the same note, Zuckerberg also said that the Biden team tried to push Meta to hide some COVID-19 content, which he thought was a bad move for the White House.