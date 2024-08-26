COVID-19 outbreak at DNC: Multiple attendees test positive as surprise guest makes it way in

COVID-19 gatecrashed the Democratic National Convention, making an unwelcome surprise appearance. Reportedly, multiple guests who attended the event tested positive later. The outbreak affected everyone, including reporters, politicians, and family members present. The four-day event, which celebrated Harris's coronation as Presidential nominee with running mate Tim Walz, saw thousands make their way to the Chicago venue. With Kamala Harris' choice to kick off the tour from Pennsylvania, there has been conjecture that Governor Josh Shapiro will be named as her vice president.(AP)

DNC hit by COVID-19, multiple test positive: Report

According to a report by the NY Post, the Democratic National Convention, held from August 19 to 22, unexpectedly became a hotspot for a COVID-19 outbreak. Multiple attendees at the Chicago event tested positive for the illness shortly after the wrap-up. This comes amid reports that health officials are concerned about a potential surge in infections nationwide. Many individuals took to social media to share their experiences and symptoms, suspecting they may have contracted the virus.

Also read: Taylor Swift ‘ready’ to endorse Kamala Harris within…: ‘She wants strong woman president’

“In a completely predictable turn of events attendees of the DNC Convention are now coming down with covid-19. Of course, the most vaccinated people on the planet turned into super spreaders,” a person commented on X (Formerly Twitter).

Reporter Christopher Wiggins wrote, “When you spend five days in Chicago for the DNC and come home with COVID-19. Womp womp,”

human rights lawyer Yasmine Taeb took to social media to share her own experience, “Indeed. I arrived at the DNC healthy and hopeful and left very sick and disillusioned.”

Earlier, attendees of the event noted that few people were wearing masks, claiming that the Democrats were not fully transparent about their battle with the ongoing respiratory disease. Now, positive tests from DNC attendees are starting to roll in

Also read: Fox News dumps Trump’s Harris rant mid-air so he ended up calling…: ‘Don’t get into trouble please'

“Congratulations on the superspreader event, Democrats,” People for the Green movement commented. “After being boosted 729 times and quadruple masked, numerous DNC attendees have tested positive for COVID, congratulations,” one more quipped.

COVID-19 status in the US

Amid concerns over Monkeypox and influenza, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated on August 16, 2024, that COVID-19 infections are likely increasing in 27 states, “declining or likely declining in 4 states, and remaining stable or uncertain in 17 states.” Although still well below pandemic levels, COVID-19-related deaths have been steadily rising nationwide since June, according to reports.

Coincidentally, this was the first time the Democrats had a big in-person meet-up since 2016 since the 2020 one was all virtual because of the virus.

Social media users blasted the Democrats for not enforcing strict health guidelines, unlike the Republicans. Many who raised concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak at the convention also shared photos of themselves wearing masks online. It's not clear how much the virus spread at the four-day event in Chicago, but it's safe to say that tens of thousands showed up in the city last week.